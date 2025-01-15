Liver Health: These Symptoms On Your Face Could Be Signs Of Fatty Liver

Fatty liver, or hepatic steatosis, is a condition where excess fat builds up in liver cells. It is often linked to obesity, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, and excessive alcohol consumption. While early stages of fatty liver (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease or NAFLD) may not cause harm, it can progress to inflammation (steatohepatitis), scarring (fibrosis), and even liver failure or cancer if left untreated. Symptoms are often subtle, but certain facial signs can indicate liver stress, as the liver plays a key role in detoxification and metabolism. Prompt attention to these signs can help manage the condition effectively. Keep reading as we share a list of things you might notice on your face that can be signs of fatty liver.

10 Symptoms on the face that could be signs of fatty liver

1. Yellowish tint to the skin

A yellowish hue to the skin or eyes often indicates impaired liver function. The buildup of bilirubin, a byproduct of red blood cell breakdown, can signify that the liver is struggling to detoxify effectively.

2. Dark circles under eyes

Persistent dark circles, even with adequate sleep, may signal liver strain or poor detoxification. This occurs due to toxin buildup, which affects skin tone and circulation.

3. Puffiness or swelling in the face

A bloated or puffy face may indicate fluid retention, a common issue when the liver is unable to regulate fluid balance effectively. This can be an early sign of liver dysfunction.

4. Acne or skin breakouts

The liver helps regulate hormones and remove toxins. When it's overwhelmed, hormonal imbalances or toxin accumulation can manifest as acne, particularly along the jawline and cheeks.

5. Dull skin

Poor liver function can lead to inadequate nutrient absorption and toxin buildup, leaving the skin looking dull and fatigued. This lack of vitality is a common facial indicator.

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Redness or flushing of the face

Flushing, particularly on the cheeks, can occur due to hormonal imbalances or poor circulation linked to liver issues. This symptom is often seen in the advanced stages of fatty liver disease.

7. Spider veins on the face

Dilated blood vessels that appear as "spider veins" on the nose or cheeks can be associated with impaired liver function. They result from increased pressure in the blood vessels due to a stressed liver.

8. Greasy or oily skin

The liver helps regulate fat metabolism. When fatty liver occurs, excessive oil production can lead to greasy skin, particularly on the forehead and nose.

Photo Credit: iStock

9. Yellowish or pale lips

Liver dysfunction can impact red blood cell production and iron levels, causing the lips to appear pale or yellowish, which reflects poor blood oxygenation.

10. Itchy or dry skin

Persistent itchiness, especially with dry patches, may indicate liver stress. When bile flow is hindered, it can lead to the buildup of bile salts, which manifests as skin discomfort.

Photo Credit: iStock

Facial signs are often subtle and can overlap with other health issues, but they serve as visible indicators of internal health. If you notice a combination of these symptoms, consult a healthcare provider for a liver function evaluation. Early intervention, lifestyle changes, and proper management can prevent fatty liver from progressing to more severe complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.