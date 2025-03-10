Lifestyle Guru Talks About The Importance Of Pranayama

Pranayama has more benefits than you can imagine. Lifestyle guru Luke Coutinho recently shared a video on Instagram, emphasizing how breathwork can help you gain control over your mind. He begins by highlighting the importance of breathing and demonstrates the shift from the sympathetic to the parasympathetic nervous system. Luke says, “Many things that are free in life can be very very powerful. I want to talk about the power of our breath. We all know about that. We are in a country where Pranayama is now even a science, over and above just an exercise.

It is being studied for its scientific properties, its impact on blood pressure, its impact on the immune system, inflammation, skin, hair and primarily its ability to move us from the sympathetic to the parasympathetic nervous system.”

He explains that true health, longevity and recovery begin with spending more time in the parasympathetic state. “This is where our body helps us to sleep deeply, which is where the magic of regeneration, growth, repair – all the intelligence of the human body is harnessed,” he adds.

In contrast, the sympathetic nervous system keeps us in survival mode, constantly on edge, with elevated blood pressure, pulse rate, and blood sugar levels. “While we are meant to spend time with the sympathetic nervous system, we are not meant to spend a lot of time; which is why you can have a lot of stress in your day, but at the end of that day, how are you switching to the parasympathetic nervous system to bring that balance,” he explains.

Luke stresses that the more stressed we are, the more time we need in the parasympathetic state – and that's where the power of breath comes in. “It is free. There are so many classes available online. So many teachers are available to teach you Pranayama the right way,” he advises.

The key, he says, is consistency: “Even 5 minutes a day is powerful and then you move from 5 minutes in the morning to 5 minutes at night.”

Luke wraps up with a powerful message: “Master control over your emotions through awareness.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.