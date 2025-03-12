Lifestyle Coach Suggests A Homemade Recipe To Cure Dehydration

Are you suffering from dehydration and associated problems in the body during the changing climatic conditions? Drinking enough water also often doesn't hydrate the body. But worry not. Celebrity lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho has come up with the perfect solution. In the latest post on Instagram, he says, “While there can be many reasons for this, dehydration can play a huge role,” for causing Dizziness, Headaches, Brain fog, Fatigue, Constipation, Dry skin / flaky scalp and Muscle cramping. In the caption of the same post, he mentions, “Consistency is gold, action is mandatory, right knowledge is power and simplicity is the new luxury. The symptoms above (referring to his picture messages) can be caused by autoimmune, gut issues, poor sleep, chronic stress, side effects of medical treatments and poor lifestyle too … please be responsible when using social media and make informed decisions … dehydration is linked to all of the above too.”

In the same post, he suggests a recipe “to make structured water to help” in this situation. But what is Structured water? According to the lifestyle coach: “Unlike regular water (HO), structured water has an extra hydrogen and oxygen molecule (H302). It forms in a gel-like state that our cells can absorb faster and more efficiently. It hydrates cells better than plain water due to natural electrolytes & bioavailability.”

The natural sources for structured water are - Fruits, Coconut water, Raw milk, Lemon water, Bone broth and Homemade electrolytes.

Luke further states, “Electrolytes are essential for maintaining fluid balance, nerve function, and muscle contractions in the body. Here's our recipe for a homemade electrolyte drink that incorporates water, natural salts, and sources of carbohydrates and flavour.” But do you know how to make electrolytes at home? Below is a recipe suggested by the lifestyle coach, which is as follows -

Ingredients

1 litre (4 cups) of purified or filtered water.

1/4 teaspoon of sea salt or Himalayan pink salt (for sodium and trace minerals).

1/4 cup of fresh lemon or lime juice (as it provides vitamin C and flavour).

1 tablespoons of raw honey or jaggery (for carbohydrates and energy).

A splash of coconut water (which naturally contains potassium and other minerals), but it is optional.

To prepare the electrolytes

Start with 1 litre (4 cups) of purified or filtered water. This will be the base of your electrolyte drink.

Add salt to it.

Stir in 1/4 teaspoon of sea salt or Himalayan pink salt. Luke says, “These salts contain sodium and, depending on the brand, may include trace minerals that contribute to electrolyte balance.”

Squeeze the juice of 1/4 cup of fresh lemon or lime into the water. This adds flavour as well as vitamin C, which can help combat oxidative stress.

Then, sweeten the drink by adding 1 tablespoon of honey or Jaggery to the mixture. The lifestyle coach adds, “This serves as a source of carbohydrates, which can provide quick energy, especially after exercise.”

Stir the mixture thoroughly until the salt and sweetener are fully dissolved.

Sip mindfully, this is not a replacement for prescribed medical electrolytes.

Luke concludes, “This (drink) is fine for kids, adults, and senior citizens too ... make an informed decision if you have a medical condition. Always focus on lifestyle changes like cellular nutrition, exercise, deep sleep and emotional health as the key fundamentals for prevention, recovery and great health. Be educated, not influenced.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.