Leg Pain Remedies: Do These Exercises At Home To Get Rid Of Leg Pain Caused By Long Hours Of Sitting

Long hours of sitting can do more harm than you can imagine. Apart from causing back pain, it can also cause pain and stiffness in the body that may end up being chronic and may interfere with your daily functioning. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently took to Instagram to share a few leg exercises that can help in reducing leg pain caused by long sitting hours. These are basic stretching and movement exercises that can help in reducing stiffness in your legs, improve your mobility and also reduce the leg can do pain that you may have been experiencing because of sitting for too long.

All you need is a chair to do these exercises. Read the following points and watch the video below to see how each exercise can be done:

1. Stand a step ahead of the chair and put your right feet on it. Your ankle should be at the edge of the seat and your foot should be flat on the chair. Put your hands on the waist, bend your left kneed and push your waist forward and stand up again. Do 5 reps on each leg. Make sure you're standing at the same distance for each leg. This exercise will improve blood circulation in hip flexors.

2. Sit in vajrasana. Place your hips in between ankles. Your calves should be outside. This yoga pose is known to offer benefits for digestion. Keep a stack of pillows at your back at a distance of a fist. Slowly push your upper body backwards and rest on the pillow or bolster. Come back upwards slowly. This can be help for women with endometriosis. It is a good remedy for constipation, acidity and bloating. The exercise can also help in reducing cramping in the front hip, which is some women experience during their periods.

Till the time coronavirus pandemic lasts, stay indoors and stay safe. Use your lower body as much as possible and do not let the pandemic take the best of you and your health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.