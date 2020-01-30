Lactose Intolerance? Top 5 Non-Dairy Substitutes For Milk You Must Try

Know the health benefits of these non-dairy substitutes for milk

Highlights Lactose intolerance can cause digestive issues

You can try non-dairy substitutes for milk

Here are some options to choose from

Drinking milk is extremely important for the development of healthy bones and teeth. Milk is a powerhouse of nutrients. It offers several health benefits to the human body. But some may experience several discomforts after consumption of dairy products. This condition is called lactose intolerance. It is a digestive disorder that involves the inability to digest lactose which is the main carbohydrate present in dairy products. Consumption of dairy products by anyone who is lactose intolerant may experience digestive issues including bloating, diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Some also exclude dairy products from their diet. For such condition, non-dairy milk can be your choice. Read on to know the healthiest non-dairy milk.

Non-dairy substitutes for milk

1. Almond milk

Almond milk is a good alternative for dairy products. It is low-calorie, highly nutritious milk. Almond milk is a great source of vitamin E and D. It is also low in sugar. It is also a great choice if you are trying to lose weight. It also contains anti-inflammatory properties.

Also read: Protein Rich Milk Alternatives That Can Help You With Weight Loss

2. Coconut milk

Coconut milk is also loaded with several benefits. It supports weight loss as well as improve metabolism. It can also help you fight inflammation. It is also low in carbohydrates. Solid coconut flesh is mixed with water to prepare coconut milk.

Also read: Coconut Water Or Coconut Milk; Which One Is Healthier?

3. Soy milk

Soy milk is another popular alternative to animal-based milk. It is also rich in protein naturally. You should try sugar-free soy milk for better protein intake. It is also a good source of vitamin B, potassium and iron.

Soy milk is loaded with protein

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Oat milk

Oat milk is simply prepared by mixing oats with water. It is also good for your heart health as it helps in controlling bad cholesterol. It has a slightly sweet taste with a creamy and smooth texture. It is also rich in fibre.

Also read: 6 Best Non-Dairy Substitutes For Milk

5. Rice milk

Rice milk also has a mild sweet taste. It is a good alternative for those with lactose intolerance. Rich milk contains more carbs as compared to other non-dairy milk.

If you are planning to add any non-dairy milk to your diet, you must be careful about the portion size. Seek expert advice on the portion size and best one according to your body type.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.