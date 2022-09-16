Knee Pain: Try These 8 Healing Herbs To Reduce Inflammation In Joints

Knee Pain: Turmeric milk can help reduce pain and inflammation in the knees

Knee pain is one of the most common issues people face with respect to joint pain. It can cause symptoms such as pain, inflammation, stiffness and loss of proper mobility. Natural medicines like herbs and others may be able to ease joint discomfort. Along with traditional therapies, moderate exercise, good nutrition, and medical therapies, knee pain symptoms can be managed.

For those who experience knee discomfort, incorporating anti-inflammatory herbs and spices into your diet is a good idea. However, these nutritional ingredients won't make a big difference in reducing knee pain symptoms on their own. However, taking specific herbs and spices throughout the day as a part of an anti-inflammatory diet may have a cumulative effect in lowering inflammation and other symptoms.

Try these 8 herbs to help reduce pain in the knees:

1. Garlic

Garlic contains diallyl disulfide, an anti-inflammatory substance that lessens the effects of pro-inflammatory cytokines, just like leeks and onions do. Garlic administration was discovered to have anti-arthritic effects, stopping the degeneration of cartilage and lowering inflammation.

2. Ginger

Ginger, which has been used in Asian medicine and food for generations, has anti-inflammatory qualities. It can decrease inflammatory molecules called leukotrienes and prostaglandins, which are hormone-like compounds that induce pain and inflammation.

3. Aloe vera

One of the herbs that are most frequently utilised in alternative medicine is aloe vera. It comes in a variety of forms, including pills, powder, gels, and leaves. It is well-known for its healing abilities and is frequently used to treat minor skin irritations like sunburn, but it may also be helpful for joint pain.

4. Turmeric

Turmeric, a rich spice that has been used for centuries to give meals colour and flavour, has also been used in Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine to treat a number of ailments, including joint pain and musculoskeletal diseases. Turmeric and curcumin, the active component that gives turmeric its yellow colour, not only have anti-inflammatory capabilities but also analgesic ones.

5. Eucalyptus

Eucalyptus leaf oil possesses antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities. Besides having antioxidant qualities, the flavonoids found in eucalyptus leaves can aid in preventing oxidative stress. Interleukin-6 and tumour necrosis factor-alpha levels were shown to be considerably lowered by eucalyptus leaf extracts in a study using cell cultures. This might aid in easing inflammation-related symptoms including joint pain.

6. Cinnamon

Cinnamon possesses antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Genetic markers of oxidative stress and inflammation are strongly impacted by cinnamon administration. This suggests that taking cinnamon supplements may aid in lowering levels of oxidative stress and inflammation, which may help with joint discomfort.

7. Green tea

Green tea consists of polyphenols, which are antioxidant-rich compounds that might lessen inflammation, safeguard joints, and cause adjustments in immune responses to lessen the intensity of joint pain, such as knee pain. Green tea extract exhibited more potent anti-inflammatory benefits than black tea, according to a study comparing their effects.

8. Black pepper

According to studies, black pepper has gastroprotective, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. Based on another study, administering piperic acid to animals has anti-inflammatory effects that reduce edoema and cytokine production. Relieving knee pain.

Add these beneficial, anti-inflammatory and nutrient-dense herbs to your routine to improve your knee pain. These herbs will also provide you with more benefits for the body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.