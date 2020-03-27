Kiwi Fruit Health Benefits: Adding This Fruit To Your Diet Can Help You Boost Digestion, Heart Health, Immunity And Much More

Kiwi Heath Benefits: This small fruit can offer you several health benefits

Kiwi is a small fruit loaded with several health benefits and flavours. It is a bright green coloured fruit that contains several vitamins and minerals. It is usually consumed raw which can also help you enjoy the nutritional value it offers. Kiwi is also used as an ingredient in many foods and drink in some places. From skin to digestion, it can offer you some amazing health benefits. It also has small edible black seeds. You can also prepare shakes and smoothies with this wonder fruit. Read on to know some notable health benefits of adding kiwi to your diet.

1. Better digestions

Kiwi fruit is loaded with fibre which ensures better digestion. It also contains actinidin which is a proteolytic enzyme that helps in breaking down protein. High fibre content can also prevent constipation.

2. Improves skin health

This fruit is also good for your skin. It is loaded with vitamin C which is one of the best vitamins which work wonders for your skin. Adding kiwi to your diet can help you boost skin health as well. Vitamin C helps in repairing skin and also keeps it hydrated.

3. Promotes sleep

Another health benefit of adding kiwi to your diet is better sleep. A study conducted in 2011 has highlighted the effect of kiwifruit on sleep quality. It has shown positive results in those with sleep problems.

4. Boosts heart health

Kiwi fruit is also good for your heart health. It contains anti-inflammatory properties, fibre and potassium which can boost heart health. It also controls factors that put you at a high risk of heart diseases like bad cholesterol levels and high blood pressure.

5. Beneficial for asthma patients

Presence of antioxidants and vitamin C can also help in asthma treatment. Adding fresh kiwi to diet is beneficial for asthma patients.

6. Ensure healthy immune system

Vitamin C helps you boost immunity. It is suggested to add more foods loaded with vitamin C to your diet for better immunity.

