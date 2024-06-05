Kidney Stone: Avoid These Foods To Lower Your Risk

Spinach is one of the high-oxalate foods that you must avoid to prevent kidney stone

Kidney stones form inside your kidneys and can affect any part of your urinary tract. It is a painful condition that can cause severe pain in lower back, belly or side along with nausea, vomiting, fever, blood in urine and frequent urination. Dehydration, obesity, unhealthy diet, consumption of certain medicines or supplements, high blood pressure and diabetes are some common risk factors for kidney stones. Kidney stones often come back. Therefore, it is crucial to eat right and follow all precautions that can help prevent them. A healthy diet plays an important role in controlling the risk of developing kidney stones. On the other hand, there are a few foods that can increase your risk. Here let's list these foods that you must avoid for healthy kidneys.

Foods to avoid:

Avoid consumption of high-oxalate foods such as spinach, beetroot, sweet potato, legumes, chocolate and peanuts. However, combining these foods with calcium sources can help the body handle oxalate and prevent the formation of kidney stones.

Limit your salt intake. High sodium content can promote calcium buildup in the urine.

Animal protein can also raise your chances of kidney stones.

Vitamin C overdose can also harm your kidneys and may lead to kidney stone formation. Therefore, consume vitamin C as per daily requirement only.

You must also limit the consumption of processed foods, especially colas and fast foods.

Foods to eat:

Staying well-hydrated is the most effective way to prevent kidney stones. Drink plenty of fluids, especially water throughout the day.

You must also increase your citrus intake. So, include enough lemons, oranges and grapefruits in your diet.

Eat enough calcium to regulate oxalate levels. Calcium deficiency may raise oxalate levels. So, add enough calcium-rich foods to your diet along with vitamin D for better absorption.

Medication and right precautions can help treat and prevent kidney stones. If you are at a higher risk, seek medical help on time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.