Karishma Tanna Shares Her Secret Hacks To Prevent Hair Fall

Karishma Tanna has some hacks up her sleeve to tackle hair loss

As winter approaches, it's normal to witness more hair fall than usual. You are prone to losing more hair due to the change in the seasons. The dry outside air dehydrates your scalp by suckling out all of its moisture, which is the main cause of winter hair loss. Additionally, breakage and thinning of hair can result from both dry hair and a dry scalp. Another effect of having a dry scalp is dandruff, which makes your head feel uncomfortable and itchy. Together with dry air, this can greatly increase hair loss in the winter. But, Karishma Tanna has some hacks up her sleeve to tackle hair loss. In a video shared on Instagram, the actress revealed her secret to strong and thick hair.

According to Karishma, best practices to stop hair fall are:

1. Hair pulling - Lightly grab your hair from the roots and pull it with subtle force for a few minutes.

2. Head tapping - Gently tap your scalp with your hand for 5 minutes daily.

3. Back combing- Take all your hair in front of your face and comb from your nape to the front.

4. Head drop exercise - Lie on your bed or sofa and let your head rest at the edge, dropping your hair to the floor.

5. Prana Mudra - It is a yoga mudra that helps prevent hair loss and promotes healthy hair. Sit in a meditative pose, such as Padmasana, with your back straight and eyes closed. Join the tips of your thumb, ring finger, and little finger on both hands. Keep your index and middle fingers straight and slightly stretched. Hold for 20–25 minutes.

Follow these tips to prevent hair fall in winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.