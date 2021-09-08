Is Your Child A Fussy Eater? Try These 3 Super Nutritious Snacks

Add nuts to shakes and smoothies to increase the nutritional value

Do you find it hard to add all essential nutrients to your kid's diet? You are not alone in this struggle to get your child to eat healthy and try new foods. Many children are picky eaters during the growing years which affect their overall health. Therefore, parents should try interesting ways to serve nourishing foods to kids. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared some interesting ways to add plenty of nutrients to your kids' diet. In a series of posts, she shared different drinks that you can prepare for breakfast or an evening snack. These are not just nourishing, your child will love the taste as well. Let's take a look at these options that can be prepared in no time.

Try these three interesting preparations for your child

1. Nuts-loaded energy shake

A nut shake will provide essential nutrients like protein, vitamin A, calcium and iron. You can prepare it using almonds, walnuts, cashew, dates, raisins and figs. "It will provide an instant energy boost, a good amount of protein and calcium, needed regularly for the growing kids. So, if you have fussy kids who do not like to eat breakfast then you should try this as a drink. It will keep them active and full for several hours," Batra says.

Soak 10 grams of almonds, walnuts, cashew and raisins each along with 5 grams of dried figs and 1-2 pitted dates, for 20 minutes. Blend these and add the water used for soaking as well. Make a smooth paste and add more water if required.

2. Mango coconut-chia drink

A mango coco-chia drink is loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C. Mangoes are kid's best friends and given a drink with mango, coconut water and chia seeds is a powerful nutrient punch. Prepare this as an after school snack. Adults can also have this as a post-workout drink.

To prepare this, take one glass of fresh coconut water and one cup of mango chunks and blend. Later, add a tablespoon of chia seeds and keep it in the refrigerator for an hour and serve chilled.

3. Fresh spinach juice

Do you want your child to consume more greens? Try a green juice preparation with plenty of other fruits and vegetables. Fruit and leafy greens contain a plethora of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber that promote health in growing kids.

Spinach is one of the healthiest leafy greens

Take one cup of spinach, one medium banana, one apple and one tablespoon of chia seeds. Blend all the ingredients and serve chill.

These drinks are simple to prepare and are nourishing to the body. So, try these vibrant drinks today!

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based Nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.