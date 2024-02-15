Is Kimchi Healthy? Here's How It Can Boost Our Health

Kimchi contains various nutrients, such as vitamin B6, folate, and antioxidants

Kimchi is a traditional Korean dish made from fermented vegetables, with cabbage being the most common base ingredient. It is usually seasoned with seasonings like chilli pepper, garlic, ginger, and salted seafood. Kimchi is considered healthy and can help boost our overall health. Read on as we share the many benefits of consuming kimchi.

Kimchi is known to be highly nutritious and offers several health benefits, including:

1. Improved gut health

Kimchi is rich in probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that help promote a healthy balance of gut flora. This can lead to improved digestion and a stronger immune system.

2. Enhanced immune function

The combination of antioxidants, vitamins (particularly vitamin C), and other nutrients present in kimchi can bolster the immune system and help fight off infections and diseases.

3. Reduced inflammation

Kimchi contains various anti-inflammatory compounds, such as ginger and garlic, which can help reduce inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation is linked to numerous health issues.

4. Weight management

Kimchi is low in calories and high in fibre, which can help you feel satisfied and aid weight management efforts. The fermentation process also produces compounds that have been associated with weight loss.

5. Lower cholesterol levels

Some studies suggest that regularly consuming kimchi may help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and promote heart health, thanks to the presence of garlic, cruciferous vegetables, and other bioactive compounds.

6. Anti-cancer properties

Kimchi contains substances like isothiocyanates and other antioxidants that have been linked to exerting anti-cancer effects, particularly against gastric and colon cancers.

7. Enhanced brain function

Kimchi contains various nutrients, such as vitamin B6, folate, and antioxidants, which are known to support brain health and cognitive function.

8. Increased antioxidant intake

The fermentation process of kimchi increases its antioxidant content, which helps protect the body against free radicals and oxidative stress.

9. Improved skin health

The probiotics in kimchi can help promote a healthy complexion by fighting skin inflammation and strengthening the skin's natural protective barrier.

10. Controlled blood sugar levels

Certain components of kimchi, like dietary fibre and bioactive compounds, may help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.

To obtain maximum health benefits from kimchi, it is essential to consume it in its raw and unpasteurised form. Heat treatments during cooking or pasteurisation can kill the beneficial bacteria and reduce its probiotic content. However, if you have specific dietary requirements or concerns, it's always best to consult with a healthcare professional or nutritionist.

This dish of fermented cabbage can be eaten raw or stirred into tomato sauce, folded into scrambled eggs, served over rice, or simply eaten as a side dish. It is also important to note that kimchi should be consumed in moderation due to its high sodium content. Additionally, individuals with certain health conditions or sensitivities, such as overactive thyroid or seafood allergies, should exercise caution when consuming kimchi.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.