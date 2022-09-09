Is It Depression Or Sadness? Here's All You Need To Know

Depression Or Sadness: Depression can cause prolonged sadness

Everyone experiences sadness at some point. It's normal to experience sadness, loneliness, or grief when going through a trying time in life. However, you can typically forge ahead. You are confident that you will recover over time, and you do.

What if you fail to recover? What if your depressive feelings persisted, were extreme, or kept you from working, sleeping, or enjoying yourself? What if your grief is accompanied by feelings of exhaustion, worthlessness, or weight changes? You might be suffering from severe depression. A longer-lasting mental disorder is a depression. It hinders functioning in key areas such as social and vocational interactions. Depression symptoms can last for a very long time if addressed.

What is sadness?

Sadness is a natural human emotion that everyone experiences occasionally. Sadness is a common response to situations that leave us feeling hurt or unhappy. Different levels of sadness exist. But just like other feelings, melancholy passes quickly. Sadness varies from depression in this sense.

Many life events might cause someone to feel depressed or miserable. Divorce, losing a job or source of money, having financial difficulties, or having problems at home are all things that might negatively impact mood.

Sadness can also be brought on by disappointing experiences like failing an exam, not landing a job, or other things. However, sobbing, ranting, or talking out problems can typically provide some relief for someone who is sad.

Sadness typically subsides over time. This could be a sign of depression if it persists or if the person finds it difficult to return to normal function. The person should consult their doctor if their low mood worsens or persists for more than two weeks.

What is depression?

The mental illness called depression has a severe impact on many areas of a person's life. People of any gender or age can experience it, and it changes behaviours and attitudes.

Here are some of the most common symptoms of depression:

A sense of discouragement

Sadness

Hopelessness

A lack of motivation or a decline of interest in formerly pleasurable activities

In extreme circumstances, the person may consider or actually attempt suicide. They might quit engaging in their interests, no longer feel like spending time with friends and family, or feel unable to go to work or school.

Significant weight gain (for instance, more than 5% of body weight in a month) or significant weight reduction when not dieting

Not being able to sleep or sleeping too much

Feelings of restlessness, or irritability (irritable mood may also be a symptom in children or adolescents)

Fatigue or a decrease in energy

Lack of self-worth, or excessive or inappropriate guilt

Having trouble focusing, thinking, or making decisions

Although they are related, depression and sadness are not the same.

Everyone experiences sadness, which frequently follows painful or stressful life events. Depression is a severe and persistent mental health condition that can have a significant influence on day-to-day functioning.

Sadness is frequently brought on by certain causes, whereas depression sometimes has no apparent reason. Depression includes sadness, however, sadness is more transient in nature. If sadness seems to last for a disproportionately long period of time, get a medical assessment. This can indicate the onset of depression.

