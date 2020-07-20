Is Glaucoma Preventable? Here's What Expert Says; Know Symptoms, Risk Factors And Precautions You Must Follow

Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness worldwide

Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions that are usually caused by abnormally high pressure in your eye. This affects the optic nerve of a person which is essential for a healthy vision. This condition gets worse with time. If left untreated, it leads to permanent vision loss or even complete blindness. According to WHO, glaucoma is a major global cause of blindness, the lack of a uniform definition of the disease in its different forms makes it difficult to assess its public health impact. Glaucoma is becoming an increasingly important cause of blindness, as the world's population ages. As per the analysis, glaucoma is responsible for approximately 5.2 million blind (15% of the total burden of world blindness).

Glaucoma may occur at any age but it is more common in the older age group. Usually, it does not show symptoms at the initial stage. Change in vision is usually diagnosed at an advanced stage. You might be wondering how to prevent this serious eye disorder. Dr. Shibal Bhartiya, Senior Consultant Eye Specialist at Fortis Memorial Research Institute explains whether it is possible to prevent glaucoma and other precaution one needs to follow.

Glaucoma prevention: Precautions one needs to follow

Dr. Bhartiya explains, "Glaucoma cannot be prevented but timely medical intervention can slow down its progression. Medical assistance at the right time can help in preventing any functional impairment and blindness."

She further adds to precautions that one needs to follow:

1. If you have a family history of glaucoma, discuss your risk with your eye doctor. You may need special tests

2. Be very careful about steroid use. Very often people buy drops for red eyes, which are steroids. Any drug name that ends in a -ONE is probably a steroid. So, you must check with your doctor and avoid self-medication.

3. Avoid trauma to the eye. Use protective eyewear during sports and craft activities that may put the eye at risk of injury.

Risk factors of glaucoma

These are the risk factors for developing glaucoma, if you have one or more, make sure you visit your eye doctor for a comprehensive eye exam and discuss these risk factors-

Family history of glaucoma

History of eye injury

Taking steroid medications for any disease

Diabetes or thyroid disease

History of migraines and vasospastic disorders like Raynaud's disease

Sleep apnea

Alzheimer's disease

If you have a plus power for distance (Hypermetropia) or a minus power for distance (Myopia)

Symptoms like frequent change in power of glasses, coloured haloes, headaches and nausea, blurring of vision

Since glaucoma has no symptoms, it is important to visit your eye doctor regularly, so that the disease gets detected early. If you are at high risk of glaucoma, an annual eye examination is mandatory, Dr. Bhartiya adds.

