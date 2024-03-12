World Glaucoma Day 2024: Follow These Prevention Tips For Better Eye Health

World Glaucoma Day 2024: Eye injuries can increase the risk of glaucoma so wear protective gear

World Glaucoma Day is an annual awareness day observed on March 12th, dedicated to raising awareness about glaucoma—a group of eye conditions that can lead to optic nerve damage and vision loss. The day serves as a global initiative to educate people about the importance of early detection, regular eye examinations, and the potential consequences of glaucoma.

This year's theme for World Glaucoma Week is 'Uniting for a Glaucoma-Free World'. Now is the time to take a stand and. unite as a global community. Recognised internationally, World Glaucoma Day aims to promote eye health, encourage preventive measures, and support research efforts to combat this eye disease.

While it may not be possible to completely prevent glaucoma, several strategies can help lower the risk and manage the condition. Keep reading as we share a list of preventive tips you can follow for better eye health.

Follow these preventive strategies for better eye health and reduced risk of glaucoma:

1. Regular eye exams

Regular eye exams can detect glaucoma in its early stages, allowing for timely intervention. Schedule comprehensive eye exams at least every 2 years or as recommended by your eye care professional.

2. Know your family history

Understanding your family's eye health history can help identify genetic risk factors for glaucoma. Gather information on the eye health of your close relatives and share it with your eye care provider.

3. Maintain healthy blood pressure

Proper blood pressure control is crucial for eye health, as hypertension can contribute to glaucoma. Monitor and manage your blood pressure through a healthy diet, regular exercise, and medication if prescribed by your doctor.

4. Regular exercise

Exercise improves blood flow, which can benefit the optic nerve and reduce the risk of glaucoma. Engage in regular moderate-intensity exercise, such as brisk walking or cycling, for at least 150 minutes per week.

5. Maintain a healthy diet

Antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals found in fruits and vegetables support overall eye health. Include a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables in your diet, along with omega-3 fatty acids from sources like fish.

6. Protect your eyes from injuries

Eye injuries can increase the risk of glaucoma, so protective eyewear is crucial during sports and certain activities. Wear safety glasses or goggles when participating in activities that pose a risk of eye injury.

7. Limit caffeine intake

Excessive caffeine consumption may increase intraocular pressure, a risk factor for glaucoma. Moderation is key; limit caffeine intake from coffee, tea, and energy drinks.

8. Avoid smoking

Smoking has been linked to an increased risk of developing glaucoma. Quit smoking and avoid exposure to secondhand smoke.

9. Manage diabetes

Diabetes is a risk factor for glaucoma, so proper diabetes management is essential. Monitor blood sugar levels, adhere to a healthy diet, take prescribed medications, and follow your healthcare provider's recommendations.

10. Maintain a healthy body weight

Obesity is associated with an increased risk of glaucoma. Adopt a balanced diet and engage in regular physical activity to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.

It's important to note that while these strategies may help lower the risk of glaucoma, they are not foolproof. Regular eye check-ups and early detection remain crucial for managing and preventing vision loss associated with glaucoma. Always consult with your eye care professional for personalised advice based on your specific health needs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.