Is Dunking Your Face In Ice Water Good For Your Skin? Dermatologist Weighs In

The Instagram trend of dunking the face in ice water has become a popular morning ritual for many. According to numerous beauty hack videos, cold water is believed to be highly beneficial in reducing puffiness, redness and inflammation of the face. Additionally, it is said to improve blood circulation, giving the skin a brighter and healthier appearance.

For some people, submerging the face in ice water, even for 20 to 30 seconds, can be quite challenging. For them, innovations like ice rollers or ice globes have also emerged in the market. But what if you learn that it is just an Instagram trend? Dermatologist Jaishree Sharad has discussed this on the Rulebreaker show with Shaili Chopra on SheThePeopleTV.

When asked if putting the face in a bowl of ice helps or is just an Instagram trend, the dermatologist said, “That's an Instagram trend,” adding, “But if you have puffiness, you know, there's a little sudden vasoconstriction with ice. So suddenly, what'll happen is whatever puffiness you have may sort of reduce for a couple of hours, and you feel good. So again, a trend which is, there's nothing wrong.”

The dermatologist then advised against prolonged exposure to extremely cold ice water. “Don't do it repetitively because then it's not good for your skin. It dehydrates your skin then,” Jaishree said.

The interviewer was stunned to learn this, as she had thought the ice water was “supposed to bring the skin back into tautness.” In response, Jaishree explained, “It's very temporarily good.”

Debunking the myth, the dermatologist shared, “This is a huge myth.” She added, “I've heard very big stars talk about how they use ice on the face. But, you know, it's very, very temporary. And don't do it every day. It will dehydrate your skin.”

