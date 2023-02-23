Iron Deficiency: Keep These Do's And Don'ts In Mind For Better Iron Absorption

Eating green leafy vegetables may help you overcome iron deficiency

A prevalent type of anaemia, in which the blood does not contain enough healthy red blood cells, is iron deficiency anaemia. The body's tissues receive oxygen through red blood cells. Iron deficiency anaemia, as the name suggests, is brought on by a lack of iron. Your body needs iron to produce enough of a component in red blood cells that makes it possible for them to carry oxygen (hemoglobin). Hence, iron deficiency anaemia may make you feel lethargic and breathless.

Through her Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains to us how to overcome an iron-deficiency. She writes, “lron-deficiency anemia is the most common and widespread nutritional disorder in the world, and in India it affects more than 600 million people. Iron deficiency is considered as the main cause of anaemia, more than half of women in India 55% have anaemia.”

“This makes it vital for everyone, especially women to increase their daily iron intake. But the catch is that the amount of iron you consume in a day might not necessarily be absorbed by the body. By carefully selecting the foods you eat and knowing how certain foods can enhance or inhibit absorption, you can make sure you're getting the iron you need.” She continues.

Iron deficiency anaemia can initially be little that it may not be recognised. The signs and symptoms, however, worsen as the body's iron deficiency and anaemia worsen.

Signs and symptoms of anaemia might include:

Excessive lethargy

Weakness

Paleness in the skin

Breathlessness, a rapid heartbeat, or chest pain

Headache, lightheadedness, or dizziness

Cold fingers and toes

Pain or inflammation in your tongue

Brittle nails

Unusual desires for things like ice, dirt, or starch that are not food

In newborns and kids with iron deficient anaemia, poor appetite may be a prominent sign

Here are the do's and don'ts of increasing iron absorption as per the nutritionist:

DO'S

1. Food rich in vitamin C such as citrus fruits, lemon, amla, tomatoes, berries, kiwi fruit, melons, green leafy veggies, and capsicum, should be added to your diet, as it helps absorb iron better.

(Add a teaspoon of lemon juice to a bowl of dal for better iron absorption. Or, have a stuffed chapati/paratha with amla chutney)

2. Vitamin a helps to release iron that the body stores. Therefore, adequate vitamin A plays an important role in preventing iron deficiency anemia. Good food sources of beta-carotene and vitamin A include carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, kale, squash, red peppers, cantaloupe, apricots, oranges, and peaches.

3. Soaking, sprouting, and fermenting grains and legumes can improve iron absorption by lowering the amount of phytates naturally present in these foods.

4. Consuming plant foods like legumes and quinoa that are rich in the amino acid lysine together with your iron-rich meals may increase iron absorption.

DON'TS

1. Too much zinc, copper, magnesium, and calcium can prevent iron from binding and absorbing in the body, because they are positively charged (this means they have the same binding site as iron and prevent iron from binding and absorbing).

2. These minerals also inhibit the absorption of nonheme iron. So instead of adding dairy to the main meal, enjoy a glass of milk in between meals.

3. Leafy vegetables are known to be iron-rich, but they also contain oxalates which impair the absorption of nonheme or plant-based iron. Oxalates are compounds derived from oxalic acid and are found in foods such as spinach, kale, beets, herbs (oregano, basil, and parsley). The presence of oxalates in spinach explains why the iron in spinach is not absorbed.

4. Avoid coffee, tea, or milk near meals that contain iron-rich foods.

Look at her post:

Make sure to adhere to this list of do's and don'ts if you wish to increase the iron levels in your body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.