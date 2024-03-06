International Women's Day 2024: Make These Lifestyle Changes Today For Longevity & Better Quality Of Life

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8th

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8th. It is a day to recognise and celebrate the achievements, contributions, and progress of women in various fields. It is a day to raise awareness about gender equality and women's rights.

However, when discussing women's health in the context of March 8th, it's important to note that women's health is a critical aspect of overall well-being. Women's health encompasses physical, mental, and social well-being, addressing issues specific to the female body. We can utilise this day to promote better quality of life and longevity for women.

Women can positively influence their longevity and quality of life through various lifestyle changes. Adopting healthy habits can contribute to overall well-being and reduce the risk of certain health issues. Read on as we share a list of lifestyle changes you can implement for better quality of life and improved longevity.

Here are 10 lifestyle changes that may positively impact women's health:

1. Regular physical activity

Engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week, along with muscle-strengthening activities on two or more days.

2. Balanced diet

Consume a well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Limit intake of processed foods, sugars, and saturated fats.

3. Adequate hydration

Stay well-hydrated by drinking sufficient water throughout the day. Hydration is crucial for overall health and proper bodily functions.

4. Regular health check-ups

Schedule regular check-ups and screenings for preventive healthcare. Early detection and management of health issues can significantly impact outcomes.

5. Stress management

Practice stress-reducing techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises to manage stress levels and promote mental well-being.

6. Adequate sleep

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night. Consistent, restful sleep is essential for physical and mental health.

7. Limiting alcohol intake

If alcohol is consumed, do so in moderation. Limiting alcohol intake can reduce the risk of various health issues.

8. Avoiding tobacco

Quitting smoking and avoiding exposure to secondhand smoke can significantly improve overall health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

9. Maintaining healthy relationships

Cultivate positive social connections and maintain healthy relationships. Social support is crucial for mental and emotional well-being.

10. Sun protection

Protect the skin from harmful UV rays by using sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, and avoiding excessive sun exposure to reduce the risk of skin cancers and premature aging.

To follow these changes correctly, consider the following tips:

Introduce changes gradually to allow for adjustment and long-term adherence.

Tailor lifestyle changes to individual preferences and needs.

Consult healthcare professionals or specialists for personalised advice and guidance.

Consistency is key. Make sustainable lifestyle changes that can be maintained over the long term.

Be mindful of choices related to nutrition, physical activity, and overall well-being.

It's important to note that individual health needs vary, and consulting with healthcare professionals can provide personalised guidance. By adopting a healthy lifestyle, women can positively impact their longevity and enhance their overall quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.