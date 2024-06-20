International Day Of Yoga 2024: Follow These Tips If You're A Beginner

International Day Of Yoga 2024: By following these tips, you can ensure a safe yoga practice

The International Day of Yoga, celebrated annually on June 21st, promotes the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of practicing yoga. Yoga is an ancient practice that originated in India, encompassing a range of techniques designed to integrate the mind, body, and spirit through physical postures (asanas), breathing exercises (pranayama), and meditation. As a beginner, it is crucial to consider some essential tips to ensure a safe and effective practice. Starting with basic poses helps build a solid foundation and prevent injury. These guidelines help newcomers embrace yoga's transformative potential safely and effectively. Keep reading as we share a list of tips you must keep in mind when practicing yoga as a beginner.

Here are some tips for beginners performing yoga:

1. Start with basic poses

Starting with basic poses prevents injury and builds a strong foundation. Focus on mastering simple poses like Tadasana (Mountain Pose), Downward Dog, and Child's Pose before moving on to more complex asanas.

2. Use proper alignment

Using proper posture and alignment ensures the safety and effectiveness of the poses. Pay attention to the alignment cues provided by your instructor or follow detailed instructions from a reliable source. Use a mirror or have someone check your form.

3. Listen to your body

Listen to your body as it prevents overexertion and injury. If a pose feels painful or uncomfortable, modify it or skip it. It's important to differentiate between discomfort and pain.

4. Practice regularly

Regular practice builds strength, flexibility, and consistency. Aim for short, daily sessions rather than infrequent, longer sessions. Even 15-20 minutes a day can be beneficial.

5. Breathe properly

Breathing adequately enhances relaxation and focus which is essential to ensure you are performing yoga correctly. Practice deep, diaphragmatic breathing (inhale through the nose, fill the belly, and exhale completely). Try synchronising your breath with your movements.

6. Use props

Props assist in achieving proper alignment and deepening stretches. Utilise blocks, straps, and blankets to support your practice. For instance, use a block under your hand in Triangle Pose if you can't reach the floor.

7. Warm up

Warm-ups prepare your body for deeper stretches and reduce the risk of injury. Start with gentle warm-up exercises like neck rolls, shoulder shrugs, and cat-cow stretches to increase blood flow to the muscles.

8. Cool down

Cooling down helps the body recover and reduces muscle soreness. End your practice with calming poses and stretches, followed by Savasana (Corpse Pose) to relax completely.

9. Stay hydrated

Drink sufficient water as it keeps your muscles and joints lubricated and helps in detoxification. Drink water before and after your practice. Avoid drinking too much water right before practicing to prevent discomfort.

10. Maintain a positive mindset

Staying positive enhances your overall experience and encourages long-term commitment. Approach your practice with patience and positivity. Celebrate small progressions and don't be too hard on yourself.

By following these tips, you can ensure a safe and effective yoga practice, setting a strong foundation for continued growth and improvement.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.