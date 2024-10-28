International Brain Tumour Awareness Week 2024: History, Significance & Prevention Tips

International Brain Tumour Awareness Week 2024: Regular health check-ups can aid in early detection

International Brain Tumour Awareness Week is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about brain tumours, fostering understanding, and advocating for better research, treatment, and patient support. Observed annually, it involves events, campaigns, and activities organised by charities, medical organisations, and patient advocacy groups worldwide. Through these efforts, people learn more about brain tumour symptoms, risk factors, treatment options, and the need for early diagnosis. This awareness week also seeks to support those affected by brain tumours, providing a platform for patients and families to share experiences, build connections, and reduce the isolation they may feel. Read on as we discuss the history and significance for this day and tips to help prevent brain tumour.

History

International Brain Tumour Awareness Week was established by the International Brain Tumour Alliance (IBTA), which was founded in 2005. The IBTA recognised the need for a unified global effort to highlight the impact of brain tumours on patients and their families, push for advances in brain tumour research, and advocate for accessible, quality treatment. Since its inception, the week has been a powerful platform for collaborations among healthcare providers, researchers, and patient groups, facilitating advancements in understanding and managing brain tumours.

Significance

The significance of International Brain Tumour Awareness Week lies in its ability to bring global attention to brain tumours—a group of conditions that can be complex and difficult to treat. By fostering awareness, this initiative encourages research funding, supports policy changes, and highlights the importance of early diagnosis, which is crucial for improving survival rates and quality of life. Additionally, the week encourages people to learn about preventive measures and symptom recognition, empowering individuals with knowledge that may lead to early medical intervention.

10 Prevention tips for reducing brain tumours risk

While not all brain tumours can be prevented, there are lifestyle and environmental factors that can reduce risk. Here are ten prevention tips:

Avoid unnecessary medical imaging tests, especially in the head region. Use protective shields during any necessary exposure. Pesticides are linked to certain cancers. Limit exposure by using natural alternatives or protective gear when using chemicals. Avoid keeping phones near the head during sleep, use speaker mode or earphones, and limit prolonged conversations. A diet high in antioxidants, such as those found in fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains, can help reduce cancer risks. Regular physical activity boosts immune function and helps reduce inflammation, factors that can protect against various cancers. Smoking and high alcohol intake are linked to various cancers. Quitting smoking and limiting alcohol can lower risk. Proper hydration supports cellular health and helps flush out toxins, potentially lowering cancer risk. Chronic stress can weaken the immune system. Engage in stress-reducing practices like meditation, yoga, and regular breaks. Limit exposure to toxins like lead, formaldehyde, and certain industrial chemicals, which have been linked to cancers. Awareness of symptoms and regular health check-ups can aid in early detection, improving outcomes if any signs of a brain tumour arise.

Follow these tips for better brain health and to reduce your risk of brain tumour.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.