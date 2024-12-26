Intermittent Fasting: Keep These Dos & Don'ts In Mind If You Want To Lose Belly Fat

Intermittent fasting (IF) can help burn belly fat by promoting a calorie deficit, enhancing insulin sensitivity, and stimulating fat-burning mechanisms like lipolysis. During the fasting window, the body depletes glycogen stores and turns to fat as an energy source. IF also helps regulate hormones such as insulin and cortisol, reducing abdominal fat accumulation. Additionally, fasting periods may increase growth hormone levels, which support fat metabolism and muscle preservation. In this article, we share a list of dos and don'ts you must consider when following intermittent fasting if you wish to burn some belly fat.

5 Dos when following intermittent fasting for belly fat loss

Select a fasting window that aligns with your lifestyle, such as the 16:8 method (16 hours of fasting, 8 hours of eating). This helps maintain consistency, which is key for sustainable fat loss.

Focus on whole foods rich in protein, healthy fats, and fibre. These keep you full for longer and support muscle retention, which boosts metabolism. Include vegetables, lean meats, whole grains, and nuts in your meals.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially during fasting periods, to prevent dehydration and curb hunger. Herbal teas and black coffee (unsweetened) can also be consumed.

Pair intermittent fasting with regular workouts, especially strength training and high-intensity interval training (HIIT), to boost calorie burn and promote fat loss.

Track your weight, measurements, and how you feel to evaluate the effectiveness of your fasting plan. Adjust your approach if needed, ensuring you're creating a healthy calorie deficit.

5 Don'ts when following intermittent fasting for belly fat loss

Avoid compensating for the fasting period by consuming excessive calories. Overeating can negate the calorie deficit and hinder fat loss, especially around the belly.

Eating processed and sugary foods during your eating window can cause insulin spikes and fat storage, making it harder to lose belly fat. Stick to whole, unprocessed foods.

Failing to consume enough calories during eating windows can slow your metabolism and lead to nutrient deficiencies. This may sabotage your progress and harm your health.

Poor sleep can elevate cortisol levels, increasing abdominal fat storage. Ensure you get 7–9 hours of quality sleep to support your fasting and fat-loss efforts.

Switching between fasting and non-fasting days without a plan can disrupt your body's adaptation process. Stick to a regular schedule to optimise fat-burning results.

Follow these tips to lose weight and burn belly fat. However, successful belly fat reduction with IF requires consistency, a balanced diet, and exercise.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.