Integrative Lifestyle Coach Wellness Tip: Avoid Coffee First Thing In The Morning

Many people kickstart their day with a cup of coffee, but lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho sees it differently. He refers to it as a big "red flag." In an Instagram post, he shared a message that reads, "Coffee is not BREAKFAST." Luke Coutinho suggests starting the day with water first, followed by coffee, and adds, “Better still, water first, eat and then have your coffee.” Explaining his point further, he states, “Stop blindly following fads from cultures that push quick fixes for fat loss and longevity. Eventually, your gut and hormonal balance and cortisol will be affected. Enjoy your coffee at the right time and right quality.”

Luke Coutinho's post also offers another valuable piece of advice: “Sugar in coffee and syrups is not coffee, it's dessert.” He captions the picture by writing, “Wanna fast, fast the right way ..water or dry …fasting on coffee is not fasting ….fasting in a cortisol and adrenaline-boosted body is illogical.”

Luke adds, “People with thyroid issues, high levels of chronic stress and hormonal imbalance especially ….do it the right way … cortisol is great but too much is detrimental. Do it the right way …. Be educated, not influenced.”

In the comments section of the post, Luke has also answered various queries, related to the same topic.

When someone asked if warm water, soaked almonds, followed by a cup of coffee is okay, the lifestyle coach gave an affirmative response.

Another person mentioned, “I'm someone who is addicted to tea. And my tea is sugary. I try to avoid tea rather than drinking less sweet ones because it repulses me. But most of the time, I give in. Except for the occasional sweets I consume, tea is the only big sugar factor I consume everyday and it is one of the main enemies when I try to diet.” To this, Luke says, “Black tea or coffee is best. Try to build a habit. It'll be hard at first but eventually, you'll be able to build a good habit.”

Well, we have to mention that a trending health fad suggests that adding a dollop of ghee to coffee offers multiple benefits. However, when Luke was asked, “What about coffee with ghee or coconut, as prescribed by some nutritionists?” he firmly responded, “Never on an empty stomach.”

Someone even asked for a suggestion by writing, “I take my black coffee on an empty stomach. But only after having water. I take my first meal at lunch. But before that, it's just coffee. Please advise the right way to have coffee in order to remove fat from the body, especially the liver.” To this, Luke explained, “Having black coffee alone won't remove fat. Everything from diet to movement to lifestyle plays a role but yes it has great benefits. As I said water and then coffee is ok. Water, breakfast then coffee is even better.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.