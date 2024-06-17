Insulin Resistance: Do Not Ignore These Warning Signs And Symptoms

Hair loss and thinning hair can indicate insulin resistance

Insulin resistance is a complex condition in which your body does not respond to insulin as it should. It is also known as impaired insulin sensitivity. Insulin is a hormone made in the pancreas which primarily regulates blood glucose. If you develop insulin resistance, the cells in your muscles, fat and liver do not process insulin normally. When the cells cannot use glucose properly, it builds up in the blood. If your body becomes too resistant to insulin, your blood sugar levels remain elevated, which, over time increases your risk of type-2 diabetes, prediabetes, obesity, nonalcoholic fatty liver, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases and PCOS.

Signs and symptoms of insulin resistance

Insulin resistance can cause several health issues. Therefore, it is essential to watch out for early signs and symptoms that can help manage it well on time.

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a few symptoms of insulin resistance. Let's take a look at these.

"Insulin, a hormone, helps regulate blood sugar. In insulin resistance, your cells become less responsive, leading to high blood sugar and a cascade of health concerns," she mentioned in the caption of the video.

She has mentioned the following signs and symptoms:

Skin issues like breakouts and slow-healing wounds

Hair loss and thinning hair

Brain fog, trouble focusing and feeling sluggish

Mood swings, anxiety and even depression

Sexual problems in both men and women

Frequent UTIs and yeast infections

Know the risk factors for insulin resistance:

The following factors increase the risk of developing insulin resistance:

Obesity

A sedentary lifestyle

Sleep-related issues

High cholesterol levels

High blood pressure

Too much consumption of alcohol

Smoking

Poor sleep cycle

Tips to prevent insulin resistance:

Maintain a healthy weight

Eat a well-balanced diet

Stay physically active

Manage stress

In the post, the expert advised that one should not ignore these signs and symptoms and seek medical help as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.