Indigestion In Winter: Follow These Tips For Better Digestion This Season

Winter diet tips: Greasy or spicy foods can be hard on your digestive system during the winter

Seasonal changes can affect your health. One such way in which it may affect your health is indigestion. The cold weather can slow down your digestion. This occurs due to the drop in your metabolic rate which can further lead to sluggish gastrointestinal activity. In addition to this, people tend to consume heavier, oily, and warm comfort foods during winter, which can be harder to digest. A reduction in physical activity due to cold weather also contributes to indigestion. Dryness and dehydration which is common in winter can also may exacerbate digestive issues by affecting the stomach's ability to produce adequate digestive enzymes. Fortunately, simple diet and lifestyle changes can help bring your digestive health back on track. Keep reading as we share a list of tips you can follow this winter to improve your digestive health.

10 Tips to cure indigestion during winter

1. Stay hydrated with warm water

Consuming warm water throughout the day can help keep your digestive tract hydrated as it aids in breaking down food more effectively. Warm water can also stimulate blood flow to the stomach which can be beneficial in improving digestion.

2. Incorporate ginger tea

As you may know, ginger is a natural digestive aid. Consuming ginger tea can soothe the stomach, reduce bloating, and even enhance the secretion of digestive enzymes. All these factors make ginger an effective solution for winter indigestion.

3. Eat smaller meals

Large and heavy meals can overwhelm your digestive system in the cold weather. You are encouraged to instead go for smaller and more frequent meals to give your digestive tract some time to process the food properly.

4. Include probiotics

Yogurt, kefir, and other probiotic supplements can introduce good bacteria into your gut which can help improving digestion significantly. It also helps prevent issues like bloating and constipation that worsen in winter.

5. Avoid overly oily and spicy foods

Greasy or spicy foods can be hard on your digestive system during the winter. Try consuming more lightly cooked meals which have moderate seasoning to help ease the digestion and prevent issues like acidity.

6. Exercise regularly

Light physical activities such as walking or yoga can really help stimulate digestive juices in your body and also promote gut motility. Exercising regularly helps counteract the slow speed of digestion caused by a sedentary winter lifestyle.

7. Use hing

Hing also known as asafoetida is a powerful digestive ingredient and can help reduce gas and bloating. You can add just a pinch of it to soups, dals, or curries to enhance not only digestion but also flavour in your food.

8. Have herbal drinks

Herbs such as cumin, fennel, and ajwain seeds can be extremely helpful in digestion. These herbs can be boiled into a tea for better effectiveness. These herbs can help you release gas and reduce bloating significantly.

9. Chew food thoroughly

Insufficient chewing adds to the strain that is on your digestive system during the winter as discussed in the beginning. Chewing food properly aids in the breakdown of food and makes digestion smoother.

10. Consume fibre-rich foods

Seasonal vegetables are a great way to keep your digestion on track. Veggies like carrots, spinach, and radishes are abundant in fibre. They can prevent constipation which is common in winter.

By adding these tips to your routine, you can ensure a healthier and more comfortable winter season free from digestive troubles.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.