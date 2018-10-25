Is IVF 100% Successful? Busting Commonly Believed Myths About IVF

IVF is one of the most effective forms of assistive reproductive technology

In vitro fertilisation (IVF) is referred to a complex series of procedures which are used for treating fertility or genetic problems which come in way of conceiving a child. As part of this treatment, mature eggs are retrieved from ovaries and fertilized by sperm in a lab. After that, the fertilised embryos are implanted in the uterus. Each cycle of IVF takes 2 weeks to be completed. IVF is considered to be one of the most effective forms of assistive reproductive technology. However, there are many factors on which affect your chances of having a healthy baby through IVF. Age and cause of infertility are factors which affect chances of successful IVF. So in order to help you have better clarity about successful IVF, we talk about some myths and facts about IVF. Keep reading...

Following are common myths about IVF

1. Myth: Lifestyle modifications can improve success rate of IVF

Fact: If you begin exercising, have a better diet, maintain an active lifestyle and give up on sedentary lifestyle habits like smoking or drinking, it is not necessary that your IVF will be successful. Poor nutrition does affect your fertility. Women with BMI above 30 or those who are underweight might also face difficulty in conceiving a baby. However, one lifestyle modification which can actually help in increasing success rate of IVF is taking proper sleep. Research says that women who take 7 to 8 hours of sleep at night are more likely to have successful IVF.

2. Myth: IVF requires being admitted to a hospital and taking complete bed rest during and after the treatment

Fact: Only the egg collection procedure in IVF requires the patient to stay in hospital for a day. Staying overnight in the hospital is not required in IVF. In fact, outcomes of IVF might turn out to be better without taking a bed rest.

3. Myth: You have no control in making your IVF cycle successful

Fact: This is not true. Doctors can evaluate success rate of IVF through a number of procedures. Women who have a good ovarian reserve are more likely to have successful IVF. Women also need to know if their uterus is prepared for implantation. Fibroids, scar tissues and polyps in the uterine cavity are checked through ultrasounds and x-rays in order to see if implantation can be done or not. Fallopian tubes should be clear, without any fluid as this reduces success rate of IVF. Sperm count and semen analysis are also seen before going ahead with IVF cycle.

4. Myth: IVF is not safe and babies born through IVF have birth defects and malformations

Fact: This is not true. Very few people are at the risk of becoming unwell after IVF because of ovarian hyper-stimulation syndrome. Risk of having a baby with malformations is as low as in the case of unplanned pregnancies.

5. Myth: IVF has 100% success rate and can resolve all infertility issues

Fact: IVF is known to be only 40% successful in couples below the age of 35. Biological and hormonal conditions also influence the success rate of IVF.

