Improve Digestion At Home: This 5 Point Guide Can Help You Keep Digestive Blues At Bay

Improve your digestive health with a healthy diet and regular exercise

Highlights Add healthy fats to your diet such as ghee

You should eat a banana every day

Ensure healthy digestion with adequate hydration

The process of digestion matters much more than you think. It's important for breaking down the food you consume into nutrients, which, in turn, are used by the body for various functions. If this process is hampered, it ends up affecting your organs, your lifestyle and, even your mood. What's worse is that it starts causing changes around the body and affects day-to-day life. While there could be a lot of reasons for poor digestion, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar charted out a few do's and don'ts to be followed to stay well.

Healthy digestion tips: Follow these do's and don'ts

In a new Instagram video, the nutritionist explained to her followers ways to avoid poor digestion and keep the body healthy.

Here are Rujuta's set of do's and don'ts:

5 practices to be followed for good digestion:

1. Inclusion of ghee and jaggery in the diet - It is extremely important to have local and traditional ingredients in the diet so that the intake of nutrients stays proper.

2. A banana a day - Bananas are rich in nutrients and help in proper bowel movement. It is important to have the fruit once a day, in the morning or as an evening snack.

3. Sprinkle raisins on your curd - While curd cools down the body temperature, dry fruits such as raisins help in the intake of nutrients.

4. Increase your physical activity - Indulging in activities such as walking, running, jogging helps in proper digestion and clears our bowels. That's what will help in the reduction of the bloated feeling at the end of the day.

5. A short nap in the afternoon - A short nap of 15-20 minutes in the afternoon will help in relaxation of the body and will cause proper digestion of the lunch.

Stay active throughout the day to ensure healthy digestion

Photo Credit: iStock

5 practices to be avoided to curb bad digestion:

1. Don't stay dehydrated - Water is an integral part of the diet and plays a key role in the complete process of digestion. It is extremely important to keep the body hydrated at all times.

2. Avoid tea/coffee post evening - The nutritionist suggests that hot beverages should be avoided post 4 pm.

3. Avoid eating your meals in wrong proportions - While it is important to have a proper intake of the nutrients, it is necessary to know the proportions they should be had in. The common notion is that rice and chapatis are rich in carbohydrates and should be cut down, while pulses and vegetables can be had in larger amounts. However, Rituja suggests that rice and dal/sabzi should be consumed in equal proportions to maintain good digestion.

4. Don't discard ghee, coconut, and peanuts from your diet - It is important that all nutrients find a place in your diet to make it complete. Laxatives should be avoided, said Rituja.

5. Don't be irregular with exercises - Physical exercise helps in proper digestion, and hence, is a must regularly.

Rujuta also added that having a stressful life and being tense can come in the way of good digestion. It is important to take a nap and relax the body a few times in the day to enhance the quality of the night's sleep and avoid bad digestion.

Here's the video:

Rujuta keeps sharing detailed and explanatory videos on various physical issues faced by people. A few days ago, she listed the ways by which cholesterol can be avoided. Click here to find out what the nutritionist suggested.

Make note of these basic suggestions by the nutritionist to lead a healthy life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.