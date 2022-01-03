Does Oiling Your Hair Help Them Grow? This Is What You Should Know

Does hair oil help hair grow?

We feel everything is going well if our hair is healthy and arranged properly. Agree or not, a good hair day is something we all obsess over. And, most of us rely on hair oils thinking that they'll help our hair grow or will stop the issue of hair fall. Well, neither of them is true. Look at the recent Reels on “Hair oil myths” posted by Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad on Instagram. She debunked some common myths related to hair oils through this post.

Dr Jaishree Sharad addressed some common myths related to hair oils:

1) Hair oils promote hair growth:

The dermatologist stated that hair oil promotes hair growth is a pure myth. Oils may nourish your hair but they cannot initiate hair growth. So, if at all, you think that hair oils stop hair fall and promote hair growth, you are wrong.

- Be it coconut oil or almond oil or onion oil, all oils are good conditioners.

- They nourish the hair shaft and improve the fizziness or dryness.

- They also form a protective coat over the hair shaft.

- However, hair oils cannot cause hair growth or reduce hair fall.

2) Oil prevents dandruff:

Well, many people who are troubled with the issue of dandruff think that the ultimate solution to their problem could be hair oil. Well, the answer to that is a “no”. Dr Jaishree stated that hair oil is not the solution for dandruff too.

-Use a 2% ketoconazole-based shampoo or a zinc pyrithione based shampoo if you have dandruff.

She further stated that you must consult a dermatologist if dandruff persists since it could be some infection that's causing you trouble. For hair fall, let your dermatologist identify the cause and treat it.

She advised the viewers to take supplements of vitamins A,B,C,D,E and minerals like calcium, zinc, magnesium, chromium , iron. Have a high protein diet.

Take a look:

Next time when someone asks you to apply hair oils for hair growth, maybe, you can tell them that it won't serve the purpose.