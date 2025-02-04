How To Wake Up Early: 6 Tips That Might Help

If you're constantly hitting the snooze button and struggling to get out of bed every morning, you are not alone. Though waking up early has several health benefits, not many can do so. Waking up early gives you more time to exercise, helps you sleep on time at night, improves skin health, helps you concentrate and makes you more productive. Starting the day early helps you establish a relaxed morning routine, reducing stress and anxiety. If you are not a morning person, we have some tips that can help you start the day early.

6 tips that can help you wake up early

1. Establish a sleep schedule

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. Consistency helps regulate your body's internal clock.

2. Create a bedtime routine

Wind down with calming activities like reading, stretching or meditating to signal to your body that it's time to sleep. These will help you sleep better and reduce stress.

3. Avoid caffeine after lunch

Caffeine can make it harder for you to fall asleep. Therefore, cut back on caffeine a few hours before sleeping. Also, avoid large meals close to bedtime to improve sleep quality.

4. Get some bright light

As soon as you wake up, expose yourself to natural light. Opening curtains or going outside can help signal your body that it's time to start the day.

5. Start slow

If you're used to waking up late, gradually adjust your timings. Wake-up time by setting your alarm 15-30 minutes earlier each day until you reach your goal.

6. Stay active

Regular exercise can help improve sleep quality and make it easier for you to wake up in the morning. Also, be mindful of your workout timings. Avoid intense exercise too close to bedtime.

Implementing these tips can help you establish a routine and wake up on time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.