How To Tackle Erratic Schedules And Avoid Junk Food? 7 Food Habits That You Should Check

Healthy diet: Choose the healthiest elements for breakfast

Highlights Start your day with a nutrition-packed breakfast Eating small meals throughout the day will ensure better energy Minimise your caffeine consumption

What you eat affects your health and body in multiple ways. Good health is wholesome and holistic and extends beyond weight loss. Eating healthy can promote your overall health and make it easier to manage a healthy weight. It also helps you increase your productivity at work and enhances personal life. But your packed schedules often give you less time to keep a constant check on what you eat. In such a situation you often end up eating out and look for some quick and easy alternates. But this is not a healthy practice for your weight and overall health. Read below to check out 7 food habits that you must change to get that contagious energy flowing-

7 worst food habits and ways to deal with them

1. Eating out of packets

Starting your day with packaged cereals and oats is NOT the healthiest way to kick start the day since these highly processed carbs cause blood sugar spikes and crashes all day. This rise-and-fall business in turn interferes with your energy levels, your focus and a general sense of contentment.

What you should do- Start your day with a homemade, healthy breakfast of thepla, poha, upma etc.

Start your day with a nutrition packed breakfast

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Fasting and feasting

Starving for hours together and then getting so famished that you eat not knowing when to stop represents the classical fasting and feasting pattern. If you are the kinds who are often too busy to eat and is often skipping meals, then you are setting yourself up for an energy roller coaster.

What you should do- Eat every 2-3 hours

3. "Mindless" Eating

When you simply focus on eating, you are more likely to be aware of the quantity of food you are putting in your mouth. Not only this, it also enables better digestion and absorption of nutrients. Hence, better energy levels throughout the day.

What you should do- Remove all gadgets (phone, TV, laptop) while eating

4. Caffeine consumption

Consuming caffeine increases the levels of stress hormone, cortisol in the body. Increased cortisol levels in the evening interfere with sound sleep and will make you feel fatigued in the morning

What you should do- Restrict your tea or coffee to not more than 2 cups per day and avoid having it post evening time.

Reduce your coffee intake throughout the day

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Eating on the move

"Grabbing some lunch" and eating food quickly on the go leads to overeating. It is important to chew food slowly and worth investing time in your meals. Chewing food slowly puts you in touch with your satiety signals. The result is that you stop eating exactly at the right time and do not overfeed yourself.

What you should do- Chew your food well. Take at least 10-15 mins to finish your meal.

6. Late dinners

Eating close to your bedtime leads to acidity, bloating, weight gain and also lowers the quality of sleep. All in all, you are not at your best when you wake up in the morning after.

What you should do- Eat your last meal 2-3 hours before bedtime.

7. Alcohol

Alcohol intake raises blood sugar level, causes a drop in growth hormone (HGH) and leads to dehydration and disturbed sleep. The morning that starts with a hangover will surely keep you edgy and irritable.

What you should do- Avoid alcohol and if you must, then have a glass of water for every drink that you have. Also, eat while you drink. Few examples are cheese, nuts, olives, paneer, kababs etc.

(Munmun Ganeriwal is a Nutritionist and Fitness Consultant at Yuktahaar)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

