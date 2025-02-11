How To Prevent Muscle Loss As You Age

Muscle loss due to ageing, also known as sarcopenia, is more common in people over the age of 30 years. At some point in your 30s, you start to lose muscle mass and strength. Loss of muscle mass affects a person's ability to perform routine activities. Everyone loses muscle with age, however, inactive individuals lose the most. It becomes more prominent and starts to speed up around the age of 50 years. With age, muscle strength decreases, resulting in greater fatigue and making it more difficult to return to normal activity.

Other than age, a sedentary lifestyle, unbalanced diet, inflammation and uncontrolled stress can also accelerate muscle loss. However, you can slow down this process with a few simple practices. Here are some of these.

Ways to slow down age-related muscle loss

1. Stay physically active

Immobility can lead to faster muscle loss. A combination of aerobic exercise, resistance training and balance training can help prevent muscle loss.

Regular exercise may also even reverse muscle loss. Strength training can improve stability, build muscles and improve bone health. Something as simple as walking can also help slow down sarcopenia.

2. Focus on these nutrients

Nutritional deficiencies can increase the risk of muscle loss. It is crucial to focus on key nutrients including protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D and creatine. These nutrients can improve muscle growth and response to exercise.

3. Talk to your doctor

A natural decline in hormones can also trigger muscle loss in both men and women. Your healthcare provider can help maintain hormonal balance and also check for other medical conditions that can lead to muscle loss.

Regular exercise and consumption of a well-balanced nutritionally-rich diet can help support healthy ageing and prevent drastic muscle loss.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.