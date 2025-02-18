How To Incorporate Wellness Habits In Your Routine? Wellness Expert Guides

For a happy and fulfilling life, it is important to rest well, exercise regularly, eat nutritious food and maintain discipline. Prioritising wellness also helps in managing stress, being mindful and fostering positive relationships. Better concentration, improved memory and greater productivity are also the key results of practicing well-being. If you too want to incorporate healthy habits into your wellness routine, then look no further. Integrative Lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho is here to help. In his latest Instagram post, the holistic practitioner has offered some tips on how to stay healthy through an interesting weekly challenge. Let's get into the details, shall we?

In his caption, Luke Coutinho writes, “Wake up India. Which one are you doing?” He urges his social media followers to join in the “new weekly challenge”. His word of advice: “Do all, one or two, it doesn't matter. But do something. Something is better than nothing.”

In the follow-up slide, the wellness expert emphasises saying no to outside food and instead consuming home-cooked meals at least from Monday to Friday. Next, he asks his followers to practice strength training for 2-3 days. Additionally, Luke Coutinho stresses the importance of going to bed before midnight at least from Monday to Friday and waking up before sunrise.”

Next, Luke Coutinho suggests “5 minutes humming or anulom vilom before bedtime” or after waking up. 20-30 minutes of sun exposure, especially in the wee hours of the morning is also deemed essential by him. The lifestyle coach adds, “Unless you are training athletically or looking at gaining weight, let's carb be the least on your plate.” Instead, Luke Coutinho explains that it is vital to incorporate more vegetables, protein and healthy fats in your diet. Not to forget, eating slowly and happily is equally necessary.

Furthermore, Luke Coutinho highlights some fundamental points to remember:

Small wins every day Consistency and action are gold If you fail or miss out on a day, start again the next day Be educated, not influenced

Now, you know how to change your life for the better.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.