Do You Really Need Appetite Suppressants For Weight Loss? Nutritionist Answers

During the weight loss journey, people generally follow a fitness routine along with a strict diet. However, hunger is a feeling many struggle with - and some even fear. To address this, nutritionist Pooja Makhija shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, she says, "Ever experienced a natural pang of hunger, followed by an instant wave of anxiety because you fear hunger?"

The nutritionist also highlights how weight loss-suppressing drugs have become as common as candy, with many relying on them as a quick fix. As a result, she points out, people have started fearing the very emotion of hunger,

"Hunger is not an emotion to fear because, in fact, it is a natural way of your body signalling that it is done with digesting the previous meal and is now ready for the next batch of nurture and nutrition you can provide the body," the nutritionist explains.

Pooja Makhija further shares that a study published in the Journal of Cell Metabolism (2016) stated that natural hunger cues indicate an improved metabolic rate and smarter insulin sensitivity.

She adds, "So my dear friends, please stop fearing hunger. Of course, if hunger is coming as frequently as every hour, then it could definitely mean that you are bored or you are confusing thirst. But about every 2-3 hours, hunger is a very natural emotion that you must not be afraid of."

Pooja Makhija advises that hunger is the body's natural way of signalling that it needs food and nourishment to heal itself. She emphasizes that food is your medicine, and hunger should be seen as a natural emotional sign to embrace, not fear.

In her caption, Pooja Makhija shares a few tips to harness this natural rhythm:

1. Practice mindful eating. Notice and honour your hunger signals.

2. Experiment with eating windows to see how your body responds.

3. Keep a food journal to track how these signals correlate with your energy levels and mood.

Pooja Makhija writes, "Remember, hunger isn't a warning sign-it's your body running like a well-tuned engine. Trust the process and fuel wisely."

