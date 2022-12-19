Pregnancy With PCOS: 5 Tips That Will Help You Conceive Naturally

Adding few supplements to your diet can help boost fertility in women with PCOS

Getting pregnant with PCOS can be time taking and stressful but it's not impossible. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome or PCOS is a hormonal condition which affects women during their reproductive age. In this condition, women experience symptoms like fewer menstrual cycles, hair fall, weight gain, acne and more. If left uncontrolled, PCOS can lead to infertility which can be managed with timely interventions. One may require medical assistance to get pregnant with PCOS. A few precautions can also help women conceive naturally with PCOS. Let's take a look at some of these.

PCOS and pregnancy: Here's how you can conceive naturally

Before we discuss the tips to get pregnant, let's understand how PCOS affects your chances of getting pregnant.

How PCOS affects woman's fertility

PCOS is a common cause of infertility but doesn't necessarily lead to infertility. PCOS affects your hormones and increases the levels of androgens (male sex hormone) in a woman's body. It also leads to high levels of insulin. Women with PCOS have painless, fluid-filled sacs in the ovaries. These factors collectively affect ovulation, leading to irregular or no periods.

Tips to increase your chances of getting pregnant with PCOS

1. Healthy body weight

PCOS can make you gain weight as well as make it hard for you to shed those extra kilos. Weight loss can improve your fertility and control PCOS symptoms.

It is also important to lose weight sustainably with the help of a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Weight loss can help women with PCOS conceive quicker

2. Move more

Being physically active will help you lose weight. It will boost overall health including your fertility.

3. Check your blood sugar levels

PCOS affects your blood sugar levels and puts you at a higher risk of type-2 diabetes. Unhealthy blood sugar levels can also make it harder for you to get pregnant.

Those who are trying to conceive should monitor their blood sugar levels regularly and take steps accordingly to maintain them.

4. Medical help

If you are unable to conceive naturally due to PCOS, your doctor may prescribe you medicines to balance your hormones. It will increase your chances of getting pregnant.

You may also need some supplements.

Your doctor may prescribe you medicines to balance hormones

5. Track your ovulation

Women with PCOS have an irregular menstrual cycle. Therefore, the length of their monthly cycle may vary. This can make it hard to keep a track of your ovulation period.

To know when you are ovulating, keep a track of your monthly cycle or download an app which can help you calculate ovulation. Also, do not miss the signs and symptoms of ovulation. An ovulation tracking app will also help you get accurate results.

Follow these tips and stay in touch with your doctor for a healthy pregnancy with PCOS.

