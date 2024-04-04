How Much Salt Should You Consume For A Healthy Heart

Most packed and processed foods are loaded with hidden salt content

According to the World Health Organisation, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally. A sharp rise in heart diseases in both young people and adults has been observed over the past few years. Common risk factors include lack of physical activity, dependence on highly processed foods, smoking, unhealthy weight, diabetes and uncontrolled hypertension. The food you eat also affects your heart in more ways than one.

Not many know that overconsumption of salt on a regular basis can have multiple adverse effects on your heart as well as overall health. Sodium is the key mineral of salt which helps maintain the right amount of fluid in the bloodstream. Too much consumption of sodium contributes to water retention in your bloodstream. This can increase blood pressure, make you gain weight and contribute to fluid buildup, bloating and swelling. This interrupts the functioning of your heart and affects your kidneys too.

How much salt should you be consuming

The American Health Association recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium (5 grams of salt) a day. An ideal sodium limit for those with high blood pressure is 1,500 mg per day.

How to reduce sodium intake

1. Read food labels

Most packed and processed foods are loaded with hidden salt content. You might be unknowingly consuming high amounts of sodium through these foods. Most canned foods are also loaded with sodium. Therefore, read the labels carefully, and check for the sodium content.

2. Choose low-sodium foods

Fresh foods such as fruits, vegetables, dairy, eggs, nuts and seeds and whole grains are low in sodium. Try including such whole foods in your diet over-packed and processed ones.

3. Use herbs and different spices

Add less salt to the foods you prepare at home. To enhance the taste use herbs and spices instead. It will enhance the taste of the food without increasing the sodium content.

4. Choose home-cooked food

Just like packed foods, fast foods are also loaded with salt. Not just salt, fast foods are also loaded with unhealthy fats with minimum or no nutrition. Too much consumption can jeopardise your overall health.

5. Add potassium-rich foods to diet

Potassium can help fight against the negative effects of sodium. It can also help lower blood pressure naturally. Some potassium-rich foods that you can add to your diet include bananas, potatoes, spinach, watermelon and beets.

Bottom line

Studies have also highlighted that high sodium intake is linked with high blood pressure and increased risk of heart attack, stroke and heart failure. Therefore, reducing your overall salt intake can help reduce the risk of developing heart conditions. It is also extremely beneficial for those with pre-existing heart conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.