How Is Palm Oil Bad For You?

Palm oil is a type of vegetable oil derived from the fruit of the oil palm tree, commonly found in many processed foods, cosmetics, and household products. While it is widely used due to its versatility and low cost, palm oil is often considered harmful to health because it is high in saturated fats, which can raise LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease when consumed in excess. Most palm oil used in foods is also highly refined, stripping it of beneficial nutrients, and its production is linked to significant environmental damage, including deforestation, loss of biodiversity, and climate change. Read on as we discuss some ways in which palm oil can be bad for your health.

Here's how palm oil can be potentially harmful to your health

1. High in saturated fats

Palm oil contains a high percentage of saturated fats (around 50%), which can raise LDL (bad) cholesterol levels when consumed in excess. Elevated LDL cholesterol is associated with an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular problems.

2. Potential trans fats in processed palm oil

During the refining process, particularly when palm oil is hydrogenated to make it more stable at room temperature, trans fats can form. Trans fats are linked to numerous health problems, including heart disease, inflammation, and insulin resistance.

3. Potential carcinogenic contaminants

When palm oil is processed at high temperatures, it can produce contaminants. These compounds are potentially carcinogenic (cancer-causing) and have been associated with kidney and liver toxicity in animal studies.

4. Linked to inflammation

Some studies suggest that the consumption of palm oil, especially in its oxidised form (common in deep-fried foods and processed snacks), can increase inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation is a contributing factor to various health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers.

5. Potential impact on weight gain

Foods containing palm oil are often highly processed and calorie-dense, which can contribute to weight gain and obesity when consumed frequently. Obesity itself is a risk factor for several chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers.

6. Presence of pesticides and contaminants

Palm oil may contain pesticide residues and other environmental contaminants from its production process, which may pose health risks, particularly if consumed in large amounts or over a long period.

7. Nutrient depletion in refined palm oil

Palm oil in its crude form contains some beneficial nutrients, like vitamin E and beta-carotene. However, most palm oil used in food products is highly refined, which strips away these beneficial nutrients, leaving it with fewer health benefits compared to less refined or whole-food oils.

While palm oil can be part of a balanced diet when consumed in moderation, especially in its less processed forms, its health impacts and the environmental and ethical issues associated with its production make it a controversial ingredient. Opting for alternatives with a better health profile, such as olive, coconut, or avocado oil, may be preferable for many people.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.