Home Care For Fever And When To Call A Doctor

Symptoms like cough, cold and fever have become nothing short of scary in times of COVID-19. One may never know whether it is because of coronavirus or because of other causes. Nonetheless, taking adequate precautions and consulting a doctor on time is of crucial importance. Dr Deven Juneja from Max Hospital says that if the fever persists for 2-3 days, the possibility of COVID-19 should be considered. However, if the fever is mild and ranges between 99 degrees Fahrenheit, a medication for fever can help too.

How to take care of fever at home in times of COVID-19?

"If the fever is persistent, then the patient should get tested for coronavirus. Also, it is important to consult a doctor to find out what medication they need to take. Patients should not self-medicate without proper consultation. If it is a low-grade fever, they can simply take a paracetamol tablet," Dr Juneja tells DoctorNDTV.

He adds that patients can avoid taking medication if fever is at 99. If the fever touches 100, then one can take paracetamol.

"If there are any other symptoms, then each case has to be dealt with individually after consultation with the doctor," he says.

Home remedies for fever

There are some age-old and time-tested home remedies that people have been using to get relief from fever at home. Here are some of them:

1. Drink plenty of fluids: Fever can lead to fluid loss and result in dehydration. To replenish loss of fluids, it is important that you drink sufficient water, juice, broths, soups and teas to hydrate yourself. Warm fluids can also help you get relief from sore throat.

2. Rest well: The one efficient way of recovering quickly from fever is getting plenty of rest. During fever, the body works hard to fight off an infection. Physical activity and exertion of any kind, including exercise, needs to be avoided. Try to sleep for eight to nine hours or more at night.

3. Stay cool: Surrounding your body with cooler temperatures can help in bringing down fever. But make sure that you don't overdo. If the patient begins to shiver, then stop immediately. Take bath in lukewarm water, or a sponge bath with lukewarm water. Drink water at room temperature.

(Dr Deven Juneja, Associate Director, Institute of Critical Care Medicine, Max Speciality Hospital, Saket)

