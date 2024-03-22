Holi 2024: Prep Your Skin For Holi Celebrations With These Skincare Tips

Treat your skin to a soothing and hydrating face mask after playing Holi to calm inflammation

Holi is a vibrant and colourful festival celebrated with great enthusiasm, but the colours used during the festivities can potentially harm the skin. Keep reading as we share tips you can follow this Holi to protect and prep your skin for Holi.

10 Skincare tips to follow when prepping for Holi:

1. Apply a barrier cream

Before heading out to play Holi, apply a thick layer of barrier cream or petroleum jelly on your exposed skin, including your face, hands, and any other body parts that will be exposed to colours. This creates a protective barrier that helps prevent the colours from penetrating the skin and causing irritation or staining.

2. Wear protective clothing

Choose long-sleeved shirts, pants, and clothes that cover as much skin as possible to minimise direct contact with the colours. Opt for old and comfortable clothes that you don't mind getting stained, and avoid wearing tight or restrictive clothing that may cause irritation or chafing.

3. Protect your scalp

Apply coconut oil or any other nourishing hair oil to your scalp and hair strands to create a protective barrier against the harsh chemicals in the colours. Tie your hair back in a bun or braid to prevent it from getting tangled or damaged during play.

4. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water before, during, and after playing Holi to stay hydrated and flush out any toxins or chemicals that may come into contact with your skin. Hydrated skin is more resilient and better able to withstand the effects of harsh colours.

5. Avoid abrasive scrubbing

After playing Holi, avoid scrubbing your skin vigorously to remove the colours, as this can cause further irritation and damage. Instead, gently rinse off the colours with lukewarm water and a mild cleanser, using soft, circular motions to lift the colours without stripping the skin.

6. Use gentle cleansers

Choose gentle and hydrating cleansers that are specifically formulated for sensitive or irritated skin to remove the colours without causing further damage. Avoid using harsh soaps or exfoliants, as they can strip the skin of its natural oils and exacerbate dryness or irritation.

7. Moisturize liberally

After cleansing, apply a rich and nourishing moisturiser to replenish lost moisture and soothe irritated skin. Look for moisturisers with ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, or hyaluronic acid to help repair the skin barrier and restore hydration levels.

8. Take a lukewarm shower

After removing the colours, take a lukewarm shower to cleanse your skin thoroughly and remove any remaining residue. Avoid using hot water, as it can further dry out the skin and exacerbate irritation or inflammation.

9. Apply a soothing face mask

Treat your skin to a soothing and hydrating face mask after playing Holi to calm inflammation and replenish moisture. Look for masks containing ingredients like cucumber, oatmeal, or yogurt, which help soothe irritated skin and restore its natural balance.

To follow these skincare tips for best results, it's important to prepare your skin adequately before playing Holi and take proper care of it afterward. If you experience any prolonged irritation or allergic reactions, consult a dermatologist for appropriate treatment and advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.