Holi 2024: Follow These Pre & Post Skin And Hair Care Tips For A Safe Holi Celebration

The festival of colours, Holi 2024 is almost here. This year, the festival will be celebrated on March 25. While you all are geared up to celebrate the day with utmost zeal and enthusiasm, it's crucial to protect your skin, hair and nails during the festivities. To help protect your skin, hair and nails this Holi, here we've some tips that you must follow before and after playing Holi.

Pre-Holi routine

1. Prep your skin barrier:

Prioritize moisturizing your skin at least a day before Holi. Dry skin is more susceptible to absorbing harmful substances, so a hydrating routine helps fortify your skin's barrier. Additionally, oiling your hair and applying nail varnish in the morning provides a protective shield against colour damage. Opting for full-sleeved clothing offers added coverage.

2. Protect your lips:

Don't forget your lips! Shield them with a hydrating lip balm containing SPF to prevent dryness and sun damage.

3. Sunscreen:

Apply a water-resistant sunscreen before stepping out. It will help shield your damp skin from sun damage and tanning caused by prolonged sun exposure during Holi celebrations.

4. Avoid toxic colours:

Some Holi colours contain harmful toxins such as lead oxide, copper sulfate, mercury sulfate and mica. Steer clear of chemical-based colours to safeguard your skin and overall health.

5. Stay hydrated:

Hydration is the key! Drink plenty of water to keep your skin and body hydrated throughout the day.

After Holi routine

1. Gentle post-holi cleansing:

After the fun, treat your skin gently. Scrubbing too hard can harm your skin's sensitive outer layers, so refrain from doing so.

Choose gentle skincare products and light cleansers to remove the colours from your skin without depleting it from its natural oils.

2. Avoid hot water:

Use lukewarm or cold water while taking a bath. Hot water removes natural oils and makes skin and hair drier.

3. Deep conditioning:

To restore any damage your hair may have sustained from exposure to sun and harsh chemicals, try getting a deep conditioning treatment.

Give your hair a generous application of an oil treatment or hair mask, paying special attention to the ends. Let it sit on your hair for at least half an hour, then completely rinse it off.

(Dr. Seema Oberoi Lall - Consultant - Dermatology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.