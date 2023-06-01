High Cholesterol Can Go Unnoticed; Look Out For These 7 Signs

Your arteries begin to thicken as a result of the additional lipids which causes high cholesterol

High cholesterol is a condition that affects a large number of people around the world. It refers to the accumulation of excessive amounts of cholesterol in the blood. To function, your body needs just the proper quantity of lipids. Your body can't use all the lipids you have if you have a lot of them.

Your arteries begin to thicken as a result of the additional lipids. They produce plaque (fatty deposits) in your blood when they interact with other chemicals. For years, this plaque may not create any issues, but over time, it silently enlarges within your arteries. Due to this, high cholesterol that is left untreated is risky.

Cholesterol is a waxy substance produced by your liver and is essential for the proper functioning of your body. However, too much cholesterol in your bloodstream can cause various health problems, including heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

Unfortunately, there are no specific signs of cholesterol, and should be checked regularly. Luckily certain changes in health can indicate high cholesterol. Continue reading as we share signs of high cholesterol you can look out for.

7 Common signs of high cholesterol that you should look out for:

1. Chest pain

Chest pain or angina is a common symptom of high cholesterol in individuals who have coronary artery disease. This condition is caused by the accumulation of cholesterol in the arteries, which can lead to the formation of blockages.

2. Frequent numbness or tingling

High cholesterol can also affect the nerves and cause numbness or tingling in the hands and feet. This is because the accumulation of cholesterol can cause a decrease in blood flow to the affected areas.

3. Shortness of breath

Shortness of breath is a common symptom of many heart-related conditions, including high cholesterol. When cholesterol accumulates in the arteries, it causes a decrease in blood flow to the heart, which can cause shortness of breath.

4. Fatigue

High cholesterol can cause fatigue in individuals who have a buildup of cholesterol in their blood. This is because the cholesterol can cause a decrease in blood flow to the muscles, which can lead to fatigue.

5. Elevated blood pressure

High cholesterol can also lead to elevated blood pressure. This is because the buildup of cholesterol in the arteries can cause them to become narrower, which increases resistance in the blood vessels.

6. Multiple xanthomas

Xanthomas are fatty deposits that build up under the skin. These deposits are often yellow in colour and can be seen on the eyes, elbows, knees, and hands. Multiple xanthomas may be an indication of high cholesterol levels in the blood.

7. Vision Problems

High cholesterol can also cause vision problems. This is because the accumulation of cholesterol in the blood can lead to blockages in the blood vessels that supply blood to the eyes.

It is important to note that not everyone who has high cholesterol experiences these symptoms. However, making changes to your lifestyle, such as maintaining a healthy diet and exercising regularly, can help to prevent the development of high cholesterol.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.