Ladies, Use Hibiscus For Its Skin Tightening And Anti-Ageing Benefits: They Will Make You Forget Botox!

Hibiscus face pack can help in tighten your skin to make it look younger

Botox is one of the most popular non-surgical cosmetic treatments which is used to reduce fine lines and wrinkles on skin. It does so by paralysing underlying muscles in the skin. Clostridium botulinum is the bacterium from which Botox is derived. It is found in natural settings like forests, soils and lakes. The bacterium is also found in intestinal tracts of mammals, fish, gills and organs of crabs and other shellfish. While botox has gained popularity for reducing fine lines and wrinkles, thus helping people look younger, it may have some possible side effects.

In one of live sessions on Facebook, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho talks about natural alternatives to botox. He says that possible side effects of botox can disfigure your face. A botox surgery gone wrong can freeze muscles, ending up making you look worse than before. Botox surgery often raises psychological issues in people. Many are unable to come to terms with the look they get after the surgery and this reduces their confidence and self-esteem.

The idea is to understand that ageing is a natural process which cannot be stopped, but can be controlled. The kind of lifestyle that you live, and your surrounding environments are key to controlling skin ageing and preventing premature ageing of skin.

Natural alternative to botox

According to Luke Coutinho, hibiscus is a plant that can work as a natural alternative to botox. Hibiscus has been used for the longest time for its effects on skin and hair. Hibscus tea can be used for cleansing your liver naturally, managing blood pressure and improving digestion. Hibiscus is often hailed as natural botox as it provides nearly the same benefits.

You can also drink hibiscus tea for your skin and hair, and better digestion

How botox works?

In a botox surgery, botulinum is injected below your skin surface. It helps in relaxing muscles, while blocking nerve impulses from the brain to those muscles. This softens your facial muscles and reduces appearance of lines and wrinkles on your face.

How to use hibiscus to control skin ageing?

In between your skin and skin muscles lay connective tissue. Taking care of these connective tissues so that they remain firm, can control skin ageing. Failing to take care of your skin can reduce firmness of these connective tissues. Muscle elasticity worsens with age and this results in fine lines, sagging skin and wrinkles.

Hibiscus is a natural antioxidant that reduces damage caused by free radicals on the face. Free radicals enter the body from poor diet which includes processed foods, refined oil, sugar, etc. Chemicals in shampoos, conditioners and your skincare products can also lead to free radical damage on the skin. Your surrounding environment and contamination of food are other contributing factors to free radical damage.

Hibiscus increases moisture in the skin. It has the ability to tighten up your skin and make the connective tissues firmer.

Hibiscus face pack for younger looking, glowing skin

You can make a hibiscus face pack and apply it on your skin to control skin ageing. You can order hibiscus powder online, it is quite easily available, informs Luke in the video.

Add hibiscus powder (2-3 tbsp) in a bowl. Add some rice flower (1-2 tbsp) or besan in the same quantity, yogurt (1 tbsp), honey (1 tbsp) and aloe vera gel (1 tbsp) (optional). Mix all these ingredients for a consistency of a face pack. You can apply this face pack on your face for 15 to 20 minutes and then wipe off with water. Do not apply it for too long as it can draw the moisture from your skin and make it dry.

Applying it for even twice a week will show you effective results on your skin. It will make your skin have a natural and glowing look, and work as a natural botox you have been craving for.

Other ways to prevent premature ageing of skin are quitting smoking, being physically active, exercising regularly, taking less stress and avoidng excess exposure to the sun.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

