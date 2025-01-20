Heres Why You're At A Higher Risk Of Stroke In Winter

A stroke occurs when blood flow to a part of the brain is disrupted, either by a blocked artery (ischemic stroke) or a ruptured blood vessel (hemorrhagic stroke). This interruption deprives brain cells of oxygen and nutrients, causing them to die within minutes. Winter is associated with a higher risk of stroke due to physiological and environmental factors such as cold temperatures, increased blood pressure, and lifestyle changes during the season. Understanding these risks and taking preventive measures can reduce the likelihood of strokes in colder months. Read on as we discuss common causes of stroke in winter and how to prevent it.

Reasons why we are at a higher risk of stroke in winter & how to prevent It

1. Cold-induced blood pressure spikes

Cold weather causes blood vessels to constrict, increasing blood pressure and the strain on the heart, which raises the risk of stroke. Keep warm by dressing in layers and heating your home adequately. Regularly monitor blood pressure and follow medical advice for managing hypertension.

2. Increased blood viscosity

Exposure to cold temperatures can thicken the blood, making it more likely to clot and cause an ischemic stroke. Stay hydrated, as dehydration thickens the blood. Maintain a healthy diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids to improve blood flow.

3. Reduced physical activity

People tend to exercise less during winter, leading to weight gain, higher cholesterol levels, and poor cardiovascular health. Engage in indoor exercises like yoga, strength training, or brisk walking in a controlled environment.

4. Higher rates of respiratory infections

Winter illnesses like the flu increase systemic inflammation, which can destabilise plaques in blood vessels and trigger strokes. Get vaccinated for flu and other respiratory infections. Practice good hygiene and wear masks in crowded places.

5. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD)

Depression and stress levels often rise in winter, leading to poor lifestyle habits and increased stroke risk. Seek mental health support, stay physically active, and expose yourself to natural sunlight or light therapy.

6. Thicker blood clotting tendency

Cold conditions may increase levels of clotting factors in the blood, raising the likelihood of ischemic strokes. Avoid prolonged exposure to the cold and maintain medications for blood thinning if prescribed by a doctor.

7. Increased salt consumption

Comfort foods high in sodium are common in winter, which can elevate blood pressure. Limit salt intake and opt for heart-healthy, low-sodium meals rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

8. Lower vitamin D levels

Reduced sunlight exposure in winter leads to lower vitamin D levels, which may impair vascular health. Include vitamin D-rich foods in your diet, such as fatty fish and fortified foods, or consider supplements after consulting a healthcare provider.

9. Worsening of chronic conditions

Conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease often worsen in winter, increasing stroke risk. Manage chronic conditions effectively with medications, regular check-ups, and a balanced diet.

10. Increased indoor air pollution

Using fireplaces, heaters, and poorly ventilated spaces in winter can elevate exposure to indoor pollutants, which may contribute to stroke risk. Ensure proper ventilation in your home and use clean heating methods like electric heaters or central heating systems.

By understanding and addressing these winter-specific risks, individuals can better protect themselves and reduce their likelihood of experiencing a stroke during colder months.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.