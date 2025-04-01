Here's Why You Should Perform Nadi Shodhana

Nadi Shodhana, also known as alternate nostril breathing, is a yogic pranayama (breathing technique) that helps balance the body's energy channels (nadis) and promote overall well-being. This practice is known for its calming effect on the nervous system, making it beneficial for reducing stress, anxiety, and mental fatigue. It also enhances oxygenation, detoxifies the body, and improves lung function. Nadi Shodhana is performed by closing one nostril at a time while inhaling and exhaling through the other in a controlled manner. This rhythmic breathing helps balance the left and right hemispheres of the brain, promoting mental clarity and emotional stability. It is a safe and effective practice that can be performed daily to boost physical, mental, and emotional health. Below we discuss the many benefits of performing Nadi Shodhana.

10 Reasons why you should perform nadi shodhana

1. Reduces stress and anxiety

Nadi Shodhana helps activate the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting relaxation and reducing cortisol (stress hormone) levels. This makes it highly effective in calming the mind and alleviating anxiety.

2. Improves lung function and respiratory health

Practicing this breathing technique strengthens the lungs, enhances lung capacity, and improves oxygen exchange. It is particularly beneficial for individuals with asthma, allergies, or respiratory issues.

3. Balances the nervous system

By harmonising the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems, Nadi Shodhana helps in maintaining emotional stability, reducing nervous tension, and improving overall brain function.

4. Enhances focus and mental clarity

This pranayama practice improves concentration and cognitive function by balancing the left (logical) and right (creative) hemispheres of the brain. It can be beneficial for students, professionals, and anyone needing mental clarity.

5. Detoxifies the body

Nadi Shodhana promotes the efficient removal of toxins by improving oxygen flow and circulation. This helps in purifying the blood and maintaining overall health.

6. Regulates blood pressure and heart health

This practice has a calming effect on the heart, reducing heart rate fluctuations and regulating blood pressure. It is beneficial for individuals with hypertension or cardiovascular concerns.

7. Enhances emotional well-being

By balancing the body's energy channels (nadis), Nadi Shodhana helps stabilise emotions, reducing mood swings and promoting a sense of inner peace and happiness.

8. Boosts immune system

The increased oxygenation and stress reduction associated with this practice strengthen the immune system, making the body more resilient to infections and diseases.

9. Supports better sleep quality

Practicing Nadi Shodhana before bedtime can help calm the mind, relax the nervous system, and promote deeper, more restful sleep, making it useful for those suffering from insomnia.

10. Enhances meditation and mindfulness

Nadi Shodhana is often used as a preparatory practice for meditation. By calming the mind and deepening awareness, it helps individuals achieve a more profound meditative state.

Regular practice of Nadi Shodhana can lead to significant improvements in mental, physical, and emotional well-being. It is a simple yet powerful tool for enhancing overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.