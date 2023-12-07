Here's Why You Should Eat A Small Piece Of Jaggery After Every Meal

Jaggery is a good source of iron and potassium

Dessert after a meal is one of the most irresistible treats. However, it might not be the healthiest choice to make. Instead, you can have a small piece of jaggery. Gur or jaggery has been a part of the Indian diet for ages. You might have noticed your grandparents eating some jaggery post-meal. It can effectively satisfy the sugar cravings that one may experience after finishing a meal. Not many know that this simple practice is also beneficial to your health in many ways. In this article, let's take a look at these benefits.

Benefits of eating jaggery or gur after meals

Promotes digestion and prevents constipation

Eating jaggery after a meal helps with digestion. Jaggery is a good source of sucrose that supports regular bowel movements and prevents constipation.

Controls blood pressure

High blood pressure has become more common than ever. The condition becomes worse during the winter season. Jaggery is a good source of potassium which is known to lower blood pressure numbers naturally.

Along with other interventions eating jaggery can effectively help control blood pressure.

Helps prevent anemia

Jaggery is an excellent source of iron. Consuming jaggery after meals can help boost iron levels and reduce the risk of developing anemia.

Detoxifies the liver

Jaggery is also good for your liver. It can help remove toxins from the liver.

Jaggery and ghee: Know the benefits of this combination

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has also shared the benefits of eating jaggery several times through her Instagram posts. She recommends consuming jaggery with ghee for various reasons.

According to the nutritionist, this combination can promote digestion, enhance nutrient absorption and build immunity. This duo is rich in iron and fatty acids which can also keep the sweet tooth at bay.

In another post, she mentioned that if you are eating a late lunch and dealing with headaches, gas or acidity, eat this combination. Ending your late lunch with some ghee and jaggery can keep issues like gas, acidity and headaches at bay.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.