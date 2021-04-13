Here's Why You Must Include Watermelon Seeds In Your Diet

Watermelon is a summer fruit that can keep you hydrated

In this scorching heat, biting into a juicy piece of watermelon feels delightful. And most of us make sure to pick out the seeds of the fruit, lest it should interfere with the flavour. Some even choose to buy the seedless, chopped pieces from the store. But did you know that you were making a cardinal sin by ignoring the seeds of the fruit and enjoying just the fleshy bits? Yes, watermelon seeds are a rich source of proteins and vitamins. That's not all. The small seeds also pack in a bunch of nutritious elements such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, magnesium, zinc, copper and potassium. Hence, a large part of the nutritional value of the fruit comes from the seeds.

Take a look at some of the benefits of watermelon seeds

1. Good for skin

If you want glowing skin, make watermelon seeds your best friend. Roasted watermelon seeds can help reduce acne and slow signs of ageing. Thanks to its magnesium content, it can help to improve the overall appearance of the skin and prevent dullness, when consumed regularly. Due to its moisturising capabilities, it can be used to treat skin conditions like eczema.

2. Strengthen hair

It's not just your skin but also your hair that reaps benefits from watermelon seed consumption. Being a good source of proteins, iron, magnesium and zinc, these seeds help in promoting hair growth and in strengthening your tresses. The seeds also contain manganese which helps to prevent hair fall and reduce damage. The copper content in the seeds imparts a healthy glow and silky texture to the hair.

3. Aid heart health

Watermelon seeds are a good source of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids. These fats help protect against stroke and heart attack. By acting as an antioxidant and an anti-inflammatory agent, it plays a key role in heart health. While magnesium content in the seeds helps regulate blood pressure, the iron helps in ensuring proper oxygen supply to various parts of the body.

4. Promote bone health

Weakened bones are one of the major problems that we encounter with age. But regular consumption of watermelon seeds can help prevent bone disorders. Given that they are rich in magnesium, copper and potassium, the seeds also help if you are dealing with conditions like osteoporosis. Just a cup of roasted watermelon seeds takes care of nearly 140% of your daily magnesium requirement. At 600 calories a cup, it can prevent the deterioration of bones.

5. Blood sugar regulation

This rich source of vitamin A, C and B-6 also plays a role in managing your blood sugar fluctuations and in the treatment of type-2 diabetes. The magnesium in the seeds contributes to regulating the metabolism of carbohydrates. Carbohydrates have a direct impact on your blood sugar levels.

Watermelon seeds are beneficial for diabetics as these can help control blood sugar levels

6. Better energy and immunity

The seeds are also an energy-boosting food given their rich content of micronutrients. The presence of healthy fatty acids helps in feeling full and fueled for a longer time. The vitamin B content and the iron and minerals in these seeds help improve immunity, which is very much the need of the hour.

So now that you know all the benefits, all you need to do is dry these super seeds, roast them and use them as your snack. You can be assured that taste and health needs will be taken care of.

