Here's The Ultimate Trick To Stop Overeating

Under-eating means consuming fewer calories than what our body requires to function properly. This implies that we are not getting enough energy to carry out our daily activities. Under-eating can occur due to various reasons such as a restrictive diet, eating disorders, or simply not eating enough due to a busy lifestyle.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary helps us recognise the direct link between under-eating causing overeating. She writes, "Often Overeating is blamed by most of us, as "the root cause" of weight gain. And that's why as soon as you see your numbers increasing on the scale the first thing you do is, start reducing your calories. Isn't it? While this may look very promising when you first start doing it, but guess what restricting your calories is one of the quickest way you end up overeating! Let me explain."

When the body is in a low calorie state, it goes into a state of starvation mode. This means that the body conserves energy by slowing down the metabolism, which in turn slows down the process of burning calories. This can result in fatigue, weakness, and other physical and mental health problems. Therefore, under-eating can lead to cravings for calorie-dense food, which can ultimately result in overeating.

Moreover, under-eating can result in nutrient deficiencies, which can cause food cravings since the body is not receiving the nutrients it requires. For instance, low levels of iron can result in cravings for red meat, while low levels of magnesium can result in cravings for chocolate.

When we finally give in to these cravings and overeat, we tend to choose high calorie, unhealthy foods that can lead to weight gain and other health issues like type 2 diabetes, heart diseases, and high blood pressure. Overeating also causes the body to produce more insulin, which can trigger hunger and lead to further overeating.

In summary, under-eating can cause starvation mode, nutrient deficiencies, and food cravings, which all contribute to overeating, leading to unhealthy weight gain and health problems. Therefore, it is essential to consume a balanced and adequate amount of food to ensure proper nutrition and avoid overeating.

