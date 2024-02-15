Here's How You Can Add Moringa Leaves To Your Diet

Moringa leaves can help reduce blood sugar levels

Moringa or the leaves of the drumstick plant can offer a range of health benefits. Moringa leaves can be used in both fresh and dried forms. They are also easily available in powdered form. Moringa leaves are a powerhouse of nutrients. They are loaded with essential nutrients including protein, vitamin C, iron, magnesium, vitamin A, vitamin B6 and riboflavin. Now you know why adding these leaves to your diet is a must! However, many are still not aware of the multiple ways these leaves can be inculcated into the diet. If you are confused too, keep reading.

First, let's understand the benefits of moringa leaves:

High blood sugar levels can elevate the risk of several conditions. Moringa leaves can help reduce blood sugar levels. People with diabetes can also add moringa powder to their diet to manage the condition effectively.

Moringa leaves are loaded with antioxidants that can help your body fight against free radicals.

Studies have shown that moringa leaves can help reduce inflammation and cholesterol levels.

Moringa may also help maintain healthy blood pressure numbers.

The anti-inflammatory properties of moringa can help people with arthritis manage the condition.

Ways to add moringa to diet

1. Add to dough

You can wash and chop moringa leaves then add these to the dough you are preparing. Dried moringa leaves or moringa powder can also be used in a similar manner.

2. Sprinkle the powder

Sprinkle some moringa power on yogurt, oatmeal, soups, smoothies or curries.

3. Mix with water

You can mix some moringa powder into a glass of lukewarm water. Drink this as it is or add lemon or honey to enhance the taste.

4. Add to salads and sauces

You can easily add moringa powder or fresh leaves to salads and sauces to enhance the nutritional value.

Moringa leaves can offer you many health benefits. However, you should not overconsume it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.