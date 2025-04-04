Here's How Ridge Gourd Can Boost Your Health

Ridge gourd, also known as turai/tori in Hindi, is a long, dark green vegetable with ridged skin and white, spongy flesh. It's widely used in Indian, Southeast Asian, and African cuisines for its mild flavour and soft texture once cooked. Ridge gourd is exceptionally healthy as it is low in calories and fat, but rich in essential nutrients like dietary fibre, vitamin C, iron, magnesium, and antioxidants. It is mostly made up of water, which makes it hydrating and gentle on the digestive system. Due to its nutrient profile and easy digestibility, ridge gourd is often recommended in detox diets and traditional Ayurvedic medicine. Read on as we discuss the many benefits of consuming ridge gourd.

How ridge gourd helps boost your health

1. Promotes healthy digestion

Ridge gourd is rich in dietary fibre, which adds bulk to stool and helps regulate bowel movements, preventing constipation and promoting overall digestive health. Its high water content further softens stool, making elimination easier and reducing the risk of bloating and indigestion.

2. Supports weight loss

Low in calories and fat while being high in water and fibre, ridge gourd creates a sense of fullness without contributing to calorie overload. This helps reduce unnecessary snacking or overeating, which is crucial for weight management. Its mild taste also makes it a versatile base in low-calorie dishes that are satisfying yet nutritious.

3. Detoxifies the body

Ridge gourd has natural detoxifying properties. It acts as a mild diuretic, helping flush out toxins from the body through urine. This cleansing action is beneficial for the liver and kidneys, and traditional medicine often uses ridge gourd juice to cleanse the liver of accumulated toxins or fat.

4. Boosts immunity

Vitamin C found in ridge gourd plays a key role in strengthening the immune system by enhancing white blood cell production and fighting off infections. The antioxidants in ridge gourd also combat free radicals, reducing oxidative stress and lowering the risk of inflammation-related illnesses.

5. Controls blood sugar levels

Ridge gourd has a low glycemic index and is beneficial for people with diabetes. It helps regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. Its fibre also improves insulin sensitivity and helps in stabilising blood glucose levels over time.

6. Improves skin health

The antioxidants and vitamin C in ridge gourd help combat premature skin aging by reducing oxidative stress. It helps maintain collagen production, keeps the skin firm, and may reduce the appearance of wrinkles and pigmentation. Ridge gourd juice is sometimes applied externally in traditional remedies to treat acne and blemishes.

7. Enhances eye health

Ridge gourd contains small amounts of vitamin A and beta-carotene, which support good vision. These compounds help prevent night blindness, dry eyes, and age-related eye issues. Antioxidants present in ridge gourd also protect the eyes from damage caused by free radicals and UV exposure.

8. Supports liver health

Traditionally, ridge gourd has been used to support liver function and manage jaundice. It is believed to help rejuvenate liver cells and aid in breaking down harmful compounds. Its detoxifying and anti-inflammatory properties further reduce the load on the liver, making it a helpful food for maintaining liver health.

Regular consumption of ridge gourd can do wonders for your health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.