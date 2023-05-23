Here Are The Many Benefits Of Consuming Kokum

Kokum juice is a popular summer drink is often consumed to prevent dehydration

Kokum is a fruit-bearing plant that grows in the western coastal regions of India. The fruit, also known as Garcinia Indica, is small but packed with flavor and often used as a souring agent in Indian cuisine. It has traditionally been used in Ayurvedic medicine for its numerous therapeutic benefits.

One of the primary reasons for the consumption of kokum is its ability to aid in weight loss. The fruit contains hydroxycitric acid, which helps in reducing the production of fat in the body and assists in burning stored fat.

Kokum is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which can help alleviate pain and swelling caused by arthritis or other inflammatory conditions. It contains antioxidants that protect the body from oxidative stress and cellular damage caused by free radicals.

Additionally, it contains essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, calcium, iron, and potassium. Another benefit of consuming kokum is its ability to aid in digestion. Kokum is also known to reduce inflammation in the stomach lining and prevents the formation of ulcers.

Kokum juice is a popular summer drink in India and is often consumed to prevent dehydration. The refreshing drink is believed to cool down the body and prevent heatstroke.

To help us better understand the benefits of kokum, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares the many ways in which kokum is healthy for us. She writes, “Kokum, also known as Garcinia indica, is a tropical summer fruit that is packed with flavor and various health benefits.”

5 Benefits of consuming Kokum, according to the nutritionist:

﻿﻿Kokum helps in stabilizing appetite and managing your cravings. It contains hydroxycitric acid that inhibits fat synthesis and cholesterol formation. It can also reduce fat composition by accelerating fat burning in the body. ﻿﻿Kokum enhances the eNOS expression and catalyses the NO production, which results in improved endothelial dysfunction, harmonizes blood pressure, and therefore may have a positive effect in preventing atherosclerosis. An enzyme known as elastase, which breaks down the fibre called elastin that keeps your skin supple, is mostly responsible for this effect. Kokum keeps your skin young and supple by inhibiting the activity of elastase. ﻿﻿Garcinol, a potent antioxidant present in kokum, acts against the bacteria H pylori, assuring anti-ulcer effects. ﻿﻿Kokum is rich in antioxidants and inhibits lipid peroxidation. Due to these properties, Kokum has hepatoprotective or liver-protecting activity

To conclude, consuming kokum can benefit human health in numerous ways, from aiding weight loss to promoting digestion and preventing inflammation. While the fruit can be challenging to find outside of Indian specialty stores, kokum supplements and extracts are available for purchase online.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.