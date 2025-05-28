Trying To Get Rid Of Inflammation? Nutritionist Shares A Unique Recipe Of Kokum

All we need during summer is something refreshing to drink. And what if there is a soothing drink that can also help reduce one of the most common problems in today's world – inflammation? Nutritionist Palak Nagpal shared a unique but very easy-to-prepare recipe for a summer special drink that supports all of these needs. In the video she shared on Instagram, Palak says, “This isn't just a pink drink, but your new summer hack to reduce inflammation, keep you cool and support a happy gut,” revealing its benefits.

Sharing a piece from her experience, she mentions, “I still remember the first time I had soul curry at my friend's place in Goa. Sitting at the beach, sipping on this pink beauty, was just so perfect. Her mom introduced me to Kokum and little did I know about the health benefits or what it even was being a Delhi girl.”

Palak writes in the caption, “Here's a Refreshing Kokum Cooler Solkadi which is a great summer drink to reduce inflammation.”

The ingredients to prepare the summer drink are

Dried kokum

Water (as needed)

Fresh coconut - chopped

1 small piece of ginger

2 cloves of garlic

Salt, to taste

Roasted cumin seeds

Optional: a few pieces of beetroot (for vibrant colour)

Fresh coriander - chopped

Ice

Method

1. Soak a few chopped pieces of kokum in water and set aside for a few hours.

2. Once soaked, strain the kokum water.

3. Blend the strained kokum water with coconut, ginger, garlic, salt, cumin and beetroot (if using) until smooth.

4. Strain the smooth paste over a bed of ice.

5. Garnish with chopped coriander.

6. Reuse the leftover pulp by blending it again with more water.

7. Mix both extracts well, and serve chilled.

“I've been obsessed ever since, so I had to share it with you all. Trust me, you need this on the table every summer. Try it and tell me you're not hooked,” the nutritionist added.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.