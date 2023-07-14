Here Are The Adverse Effects Of Consuming Artificial Sweeteners

Regular consumption of artificial sweeteners can alter taste preferences and perception

Artificial sweeteners are sugar substitutes created to mimic sugar's taste but with fewer or zero calories. They are often used as alternatives to sugar in beverages, desserts, and other food products. Examples of common artificial sweeteners include aspartame, saccharin, sucralose, and stevia.

These sweeteners are generally much sweeter than sugar, so only a small amount is needed to achieve the desired level of sweetness. However, these sweeteners may not be as good for your health as you may think. Many of these sweeteners have been linked to causing chronic damage to our health. Keep reading as we discuss the negative effects of consuming artificial sweeteners.

8 Negative effects of consuming artificial sweeteners:

1. Increased risk of weight gain

Artificial sweeteners may disrupt the body's natural ability to regulate calorie intake, leading to overeating and weight gain. Some studies have suggested a correlation between artificial sweetener consumption and an increased risk of obesity.

2. Increased cravings for sweet foods

Artificial sweeteners can intensify cravings for sugary foods and cause a preference for sweet flavours. This might further lead to an increase in your caloric intake. This effect may also result in overconsumption of high-calorie and unhealthy foods such as processed foods.

3. Digestive issues

Consuming artificial sweeteners in excessive amounts can lead to digestive problems such as bloating, gas, and diarrhoea. They can disrupt the balance in the gut and cause digestive discomfort. This can cause bowel issues and might also negatively alter the health of your gut bacteria.

4. Negative impact on gut health

Artificial sweeteners may alter the composition of gut bacteria, potentially leading to imbalances in the microbiome. These imbalances have been associated with various health issues, including metabolic disorders and impaired immune function.

5. Increased risk of metabolic disorders

Artificial sweeteners have been linked to an increased risk of metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance. Some studies have suggested that artificial sweeteners may negatively affect glucose metabolism.

6. Potential impact on cardiovascular health

Some research has found an association between regular consumption of artificial sweeteners and an increased risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and other cardiovascular problems. However, more studies are needed to establish a definite causal relationship.

7. Altered taste perception

Regular consumption of artificial sweeteners can alter taste preferences and perception, making naturally sweet foods seem less appealing. This could potentially lead to a reduced intake of nutrient-rich foods like fruits and vegetables. If you don't eat enough nutrient-dense foods, it can hinder your overall health and may even lead to deficiencies.

8. Potential link to cancer

Although the evidence is inconclusive, some studies have suggested a potential association between the long-term consumption of certain artificial sweeteners, like aspartame, and an increased risk of certain cancers. However, regulatory authorities have generally deemed these sweeteners safe for consumption within acceptable limits.

To prevent these health issues, you are encouraged to avoid artificial sweeteners and opt for healthier alternatives such as honey and stevia. You must also avoid sweeteners whenever possible and opt for healthier alternatives such as fruits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.