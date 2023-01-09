Do You Gain Weight During Winters? Here Are Some Tips To Help You Out

Weight gain is extremely common in winter but it can be prevented

Gaining extra weight during this time of the year is quite common. Do you agree? Blame it on the winter season, finger-licking dishes, and the laziness that comes along due to which you feel compelled to stay curled up in bed all day. Well, are you wondering why you still end up gaining in this season? There may be many reasons behind it. Let us try to understand it all.

You may not realise it, but you end up eating more during the winter season. Sometimes, you consume a lot of sugar-laden drinks, including hot chocolate. Plus, people just don't do enough physical activities or skip workout sessions. All of this contributes to weight gain. Isn't it? Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra lists some health tips to prevent winter weight gain in a video on Instagram.

For the caption, she writes, “We all start making health resolutions at the beginning of a new year, but soon start procrastinating… winter makes our metabolism faster, yet a lot of people end up gaining weight in winter. Watch this reel to find out what you could do to prevent that weight gain.”

In the video, Pooja Malhotra shares the following tips:

1. Drink water

The health expert suggests that you need to drink at least two to three litres of water. You can warm it up if room-temperature water seems hard to gulp down.

2. Have warm beverages

Apart from water, you can also savour other beverages including kanji, haldi wala doodh (turmeric milk), Kashmiri kehwa, soups, broths, herbal teas, and other drinks alike to keep yourself warm.

3. Maintain a workout regime

It's true that winter days may make you dull or lazy. Sometimes, you don't step out of the house because it's too cold outside. However, all this shouldn't hamper your workout regime. Pooja says that if you find it hard to hit the gym or play a sport, indulge in some indoor activities like aerobics, Zumba and others. There are plenty of online indoor workout options available too.

4. Eat mindfully

This is one of the most important points to keep in mind. While the winter brings delicacies like laddoos, halwas, gajaks, the seasonal cuisine offers plenty of green leafy vegetables, citrus fruits, carrots, and Indian gooseberry that is known as amla, to name a few. The nutritionist says that you can eat halwas and ladoos but be mindful of your portions. Do not overeat.

5. Soak in the winter sun

Do you wonder how this is connected to weight loss? The health expert says that you should not forget to soak in the winter sun because vitamin D deficiency can slow down your metabolism.

We hope these tips help you prevent unnecessary weight gain this season.